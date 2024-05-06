This situation fosters a narrative that the Global South is to blame for the world’s failure to meet climate goals. However, many in the Global South perceive this narrative as unjust, considering their relatively small contributions to historical emissions. For instance, present energy consumption levels in sub-Saharan Africa mirror those of France and Germany in the 1860s. In India, per capita emissions stand at approximately 2.9 tCO2e, much lower than figures of more than 16 tCO2e in the US and more than 7 tCO2e in the EU.

The notion of a linear global transition to net-zero overlooks the complexities of economic development, poverty alleviation, energy security and affordability. S&P Global Commodity Insights believes that the energy transition will be multidimensional: a multispeed, multifueled and multi-technology transition, with different road maps and end points for different countries.

In addition, any realistic solution to climate change needs to involve countries in the Global South, given their continued economic growth and emissions trajectories.

Considering the significant role the Global South must play in addressing climate change, it is crucial to examine the region's challenges. This exploration should stimulate dialogue around developing effective solutions for the energy transition that align with the priorities of the people and governments of the Global South.



Key challenges in the Global South

Affordability of energy

Based on 2024 statistics from the International Monetary Fund, per capita income in India is approximately US$2,900; in sub-Saharan Africa, it is less than US$1,800. This compares with per capita income of more than US$63,000 in North America and more than US$51,000 in Western Europe. The significant disparity in per capita income between the Global North and Global South underscores the critical importance of affordable energy. Solutions feasible in the Western world, such as electric vehicles, carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), and hydrogen production or importation, may be financially inaccessible in the Global South. While governments in developed countries offer incentives, subsidies or mandates to alleviate costs associated with these transition pathways, those in the Global South often lack the financial flexibility to implement large-scale subsidies. Their priority is providing the cheapest available energy, hydrocarbons in many countries, and subsidizing this energy to ensure mass affordability.