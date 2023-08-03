Energy efficiency: A nationwide initiative to accelerate energy efficiency could pay significant dividends. Other expanding economies have shown that it is possible to slow growth in energy demand with efficiency measures, which then eases emissions. Energy savings would come from industry, buildings and transportation.

Transport sector: Decarbonizing the transport sector will likely be more challenging than decarbonizing power. The sector can start by electrifying two- and three-wheelers, which account for about two-thirds of India’s petrol demand. Deploying the infrastructure for these vehicles will be easier than setting up nationwide charging systems for light-duty vehicles. Mass transportation can also be fully electrified. Rapidly scaling up production of biofuels from agricultural waste would increase liquid fuel supply and reduce local air pollution.

India and the rest of the world are joined at the hip in the journey to reach net-zero emissions. It will be a hollow victory if the Global North reaches net-zero and the Global South remains far behind. Developing countries will be watching closely as India continues its growth trajectory while trying to reduce the carbon intensity of its economy and ultimately bend its total GHG emissions curve. The way ahead will not be straightforward; however, there are actions that will enable the provision of secure, affordable and sustainable heat, light and mobility to the citizens of India.

Better center and state policy coordination: Improving alignment and coordination between the center and state governments would accelerate decision-making . This would build on progress made in the implementation of policies, such as rural employment guarantees, diesel deregulation and targeted LPG subsidies.

Accelerate market orientation: Ongoing reforms have improved market-based pricing for energy, as well as enabling more efficient and transparent targeting of subsidies. More work is needed to accelerate deployment of new technologies at scale and to fully implement electricity sector reforms. A robust, market-led system will require additional structural changes if India’s state champions and private companies are to meet the needs of energy-hungry consumers.

Strengthen national champions: State-owned companies and national champions will be instrumental in delivering India’s energy and climate future. These companies will need global partnerships to access international finance and accelerate the implementation of new and emerging technologies. While progress has been made in increasing commercial focus and reducing bureaucracy, national champions need to be more agile in order to cultivate overseas partnerships, attract capital and access state-of-the-art technology. State champions can also pool resources and coordinate strategies when bidding for assets overseas.

Improve policy alignment and coordination: The pace of technological and geopolitical developments affecting the global energy landscape continues to accelerate. India’s energy needs require a nimble policy and political response with coordination and alignment among multiple stakeholders, including the government, private sector and the public. IEA members such as the US and Japan could serve as a model for creating a single energy-focused entity that is responsible for coordinating national energy strategy, aligning diverse interests and accelerating decision-making.

Increase energy financing: The Indian government estimates that more than $10 trillion of new investments will be required to reach its goal of net-zero by 2070. Additional work will be required for capacity building, improving systemic efficiency and increasing investor confidence. The Reserve Bank of India has highlighted an urgent need for a supportive Indian green taxonomy and carbon pricing. More broadly, the International Energy Agency’s “ World Energy Investment 2023 ” report again highlighted the huge imbalance between clean energy investments in developing and developed economies. There are immediate and timely opportunities to accelerate investments in the Global South via the G20 and COP28.

Q&A

Hardeep Singh Puri

India’s Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs & Petroleum and Natural Gas

Global oil and gas markets have seen a lot of turbulence since you took over as petroleum minister. How do you think India has managed to navigate through this upheaval?

I took charge of the petroleum ministry in 2021 when the pandemic was in full swing. All strategic decisions we have taken have been done with the prime ambition of making fuels affordable to a population of 1.4 billion. There’s been no shortage of fuels, and our retail prices are amongst the lowest in the world. Today, we are in the situation where India can take reasonable satisfaction in having dealt with the trilemma, which is availability, affordability and sustainability.

India’s decision to boost oil purchases from Russia since the Ukraine war started has drawn a lot of questions. What’s your view?

The decision to buy Russian oil — as well as from other new suppliers — was driven to make fuel affordable to our consumers. Also, global oil prices would have been much higher if India was also competing to buy from Middle Eastern and other suppliers the volumes that it is now buying from Russia. Even as the global transition takes place to green energy, the fact of the matter is that global oil consumption is about 100 million b/d. If two well-known producers are sanctioned — Venezuela and Iran — and if energy coming out of a third producer, Russia, is also taken off, consumption cannot come down overnight. That’s because you’re not going to stop traveling or heating your homes.

In addition to buying oil from Russia, what has been India’s overall crude diversification and supply strategy?

India has not only diversified by buying oil from Russia, it has also been increasing its energy purchases from other major suppliers, such as the US. Today, we buy $20 billion worth of energy products from the US annually. We used to buy oil from about 27 countries a few years ago. Now, we have got to 39, with new sources like Guyana coming up. Except for one or two OPEC producers, the ability of other oil producers to quickly raise output to fill the vacuum is limited. In late 2021, I was told that leading Middle Eastern producers would gradually increase production, which would eventually help prices to cool by February 2022. But then the Russia-Ukraine conflict started. Even now, therefore, whatever cutbacks in production have taken place, the market will have to adjust.

What are the steps India is taking to meet its future energy needs?

Our upstream reforms are all anchored in a sense of pragmatism, farsightedness and an understanding that we require more domestic production. Some of the initiatives include policies to incentivize production in the northeastern region, as well as the decision to open up more sedimentary areas to exploration and production. We are also in the market to acquire more upstream assets and take more equity outside. Because, as I see it, even if we make a major transition to green energy, we will still need oil and gas, at least for another 20 to 30 years. In addition, India is planning to raise its annual refining capacity from the current 250 million metric tons to 400 MMt as refiners increase their capacity to produce more downstream products, such as petrochemicals. Gas is a bridge fuel. We are also slowly but surely moving in a direction where India will be a major producer and consumer of green hydrogen. Our biofuels, ethanol push and biogas plants will be big stories.

Interviewed by Sambit Mohanty, Editorial Lead, Petroleum News at S&P Global Commodity Insights. Sambit is based in Singapore.