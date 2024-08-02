S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global measures economic performance by country and region to provide macro insights to our customers and the wider markets.
Macroeconomic conditions continue to be challenging for global markets. Supply chain issues, pandemic regulations, and geopolitical conflict impact markets and create structural risks that carry across borders
The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets.
Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets — macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, energy transition, and global trade — in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.
Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, continue to be affected by geopolitical conflict and changing trade flows. Rising interest rates, energy and food prices, and fear of recession will define the immediate future for these economies.
The fight to control inflation and shifting trade flows will create challenges for economies in North and South America.
The anticipated end to pandemic restrictions will drive economic growth in the immediate future. But demographic changes and changing trade flows could signal trouble on the horizon.
Emerging market economies are set to experience continued challenges as geopolitical risks flare, inflation increases, interest rates rise, and financing conditions tighten.