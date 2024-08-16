Daily Update: August 16, 2024

Tensions in the Middle East can generally be divided into two states — bad and worse. Following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, a top Hamas leader, in Iran and of Fuad Shukr, a senior Hezbollah commander, in Lebanon, things have taken a definitive turn for the worse. However, tanker freight rates for dirty and clean markets remain largely unaffected.

The terms “dirty” and “clean” do not represent value judgements on the cleanliness or legality of the ships or their crew. Dirty tankers are defined as those carrying crude, fuel oil or other “dirty” products such as vacuum gas oil or dirty condensate. Clean tankers carry light ends such as gasoline, middles distillates or naphtha.

The dirty tanker market typically experiences a lull during the summer, but rates for crude carriers have ticked up in early August. Oil market analysts anticipate an increase in tanker freight demand as winter sets in.

Part of the reason for the muted response to heightened tensions in the region is that so much freight traffic has already been redirected away from the Suez Canal. About 60% of tankers traveling from Europe to locations east of Suez have opted to sail the longer Cape of Good Hope route to avoid the Red Sea due to Houthi attacks on shipping lanes. The Houthis have claimed to attack more than 100 ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden since the Israel-Hamas war began. In addition, any response from Iran or Hezbollah to the assassinations is unlikely to affect oil infrastructure.

"Iran would have little to no strategic gain by purposefully attacking oil infrastructure in the region. That is not to say it won't happen, perhaps by accident or on purpose. But such attacks would spur responses against Iran. And China, an Iranian ally of sorts, would not like to see higher oil prices or supply threatened," said Jim Burkhard, S&P Global Commodity Insights' vice president of oil markets, energy and mobility.

Israel recently issued sanctions against 18 oil tankers that it accuses of transporting Iranian crude for Iran's Quds Force with the revenue from the sales going to fund Hezbollah, Hamas and the Houthis. Data from S&P Global Commodities at Sea suggests that 12 of these 18 tankers have been trading in Iran as well as Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and other countries. In addition, S&P Global Maritime Intelligence Risk Suite data shows 15 of the 18 ships are confirmed or suspected to have turned off their ship-tracking system during their operations in the past two years. Turning off a ship’s tracking system is a way that tankers can disguise their actual destinations to thwart sanctions.

Rates for tanker freight have remained stable despite unexpectedly low demand from China, in part because the crude tanker fleet has grown only marginally this year. In addition, a portion of the fleet specializes in only moving Russian crude and refined products, thereby tightening supply for other origins.

