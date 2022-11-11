Vice President, Global Head of Energy Consulting

Sebastian Borgarello is the Global Head of our Energy Consulting Group.

Sebastian (Seba) is an expert in strategic energy issues. With over 100 consulting projects under his belt, his clients include energy companies, governments, and private-equity firms. As Global Head of CI Consulting at S&P Global, Seba leads a team of 350 consultants, who are dedicated to helping clients build strong portfolios and create value, particularly supporting Energy Transition and Decarbonisation agendas.

Seba's frequent speaking engagements at global industry conferences highlight his thought leadership in the field of multidimensional energy transition.

Before joining S&P Global, Seba held senior positions at Wood Mackenzie and McKinsey & Co, and has a master’s in business administration from Harvard.