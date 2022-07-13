At present, oversight of crypto activities in the U.K. focuses mainly on anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing, while customer protection is attracting increasing scrutiny. In February 2022, the U.K. government confirmed plans to bring the marketing of crypto assets--including exchange and utility tokens (bitcoin and ether) and stablecoins--within the scope of financial promotion rules. Prior to this, authorities had already banned the sale of crypto derivatives to retail clients and brought crypto exchanges and wallets within the scope of financial crime rules. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has also already issued a number of warnings. In March 2022, for instance, it issued a “Notice to all FCA-regulated firms with exposure to crypto assets”, just after EU regulators issued warnings to consumers for its regulatory perimeter (see "Read more").

Regulatory authorities are finding it challenging to meet the registration demands of crypto-related firms. In March 2022, the FCA extended a temporary licensing program for a number of firms whose applications had not been fully processed. Registration is typically required to comply with the updated money-laundering directives introduced in January 2020, which brings crypto assets into scope. In addition, if a firm looks to offer services for digital assets that confer rights such as ownership, repayments, or entitlement in future profits, such assets are likely to be classified as a specified investment under the Regulated Activities Order (RAO).

In the global competition to remain a growing and innovative financial hub, the U.K. has strong cards to play. Compared with the EU and the U.S., it benefits from a simpler policymaking structure, with fewer policymaking bodies involved in the process of establishing a regulatory framework for crypto assets. Also, regulatory bodies have won a good reputation in their ability to deal with technological innovation. The FCA sandbox initiative, for instance, involves a “semi-authorization” process through which firms can test their products in a limited and safe environment, under the oversight of the FCA. This process can offer significant benefits for early-stage firms.



The policy outlook

The government has publicly stated its ambition for the U.K. to become a global crypto asset technology hub. To support this ambition, it aims to propose “a staged and proportionate approach to regulation” and in April 2022 it announced a package of measures and ideas. This announcement follows a consultation on the topic and call for evidence initiated in January 2021 and includes:

Bringing stablecoins within regulation to prepare for their recognition in the U.K. as a form of payment;

Introducing a “financial market infrastructure sandbox”;

Establishing a Crypto Asset Engagement Group between policymakers and the industry;

Exploring ways to enhance the competitiveness of the U.K. tax system for crypto assets; and

A research program to explore the feasibility and potential benefits of using distributed ledger technology (DLT) for sovereign debt instruments.

The first legislative phase will focus on stablecoins. According to HM Treasury (HMT), the government finance ministry, stablecoins “have the capacity to potentially become a widespread means of payment, including by retail customers, driving consumer choice and efficiencies”. The government intends to amend existing legislation on electronic money and payments as soon as possible. It also noted the need to make arrangements to be able to deal with risks related to a systemic stablecoin failure. At the same time, the possibility of a U.K. central bank digital currency (CBDC) remains in the research phase, with the Bank of England partnering with other key central banks across the globe in their studies.

Other proposals remain very high level on key areas. For instance, there are no recommendations for decentralized finance (DeFi) or nonfungible tokens (NFTs). HMT intends to consult later in 2022 on some of the other key topics. We see a parallel with the EU's Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation, which also stays largely silent on DeFi and NFTs.

The sandbox approach can offer benefits both for innovative firms and regulators. The U.K. policymakers have already leveraged this tool for some time. The proposed financial market infrastructure sandbox should be operational in 2023. It would allow firms to experiment with the use of DLT, while allowing policymakers to understand what changes are required.

Policymakers will have to move fast if they want to meet government’s digital ambitions for the U.K. They will likely keep an eye on the EU, which has recently agreed on the MiCA regulation and is now going through formal adoption (even if the rules will only start to apply 18 months later). MiCA will provide greater regulatory certainty, despite some areas of greater restriction for market players. Given the fluidity of the ecosystem and international rules, one of the government’s goals is to “ensure sufficient flexibility is built into the U.K.’s regulatory framework”.









U.S. | The Policy Debate Is Heating Up

Jon Palmer, CFA

The U.S. is sprinting to catch up to Europe and Asia as it works to develop a broad legal framework for regulating blockchain technology and digital assets. We expect active debate around comprehensive legislation in the U.S. Congress over the next 12-18 months, after President Biden’s executive order compressed the timeline.



Executive Order On Ensuring Responsible Development Of Digital Assets



AML/CFT--Anti-money-laundering/combating the financing of terrorism, CBDC-- Central bank digital currency. DLT--Distributed ledger technology.

Source: S&P Global Ratings.

Copyright @ 2022 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources: Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets (March 2022), S&P Global Ratings.



The current environment

U.S. lawmakers and regulators are taking steps to address regulatory gaps in the crypto industry until Congress passes legislation that establishes a broad regulatory framework. The first U.S. laws to target digital assets were introduced in the Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, which was signed into law on Nov. 15, 2021. It required “brokers” to disclose information about their customers for tax reporting purposes, and businesses to report (digital asset) transactions worth more than $10,000 to the IRS to help detect money laundering. Attempts at consensus building around a broad regulatory framework will continue this year, with blockchain and digital assets increasingly receiving the attention of U.S. lawmakers. Several legislative proposals have already been drafted in the U.S. Congress; most notably, a bill for comprehensive legislation that was introduced by two senators in June 2022. Meanwhile, regulators are taking steps to reign in the crypto industry through enforcement actions (for example, see “CFTC Charges 14 Entities”), and the SEC has proposed an amendment to rules for alternative trading systems (ATS) that could bring digital asset exchanges directly into its jurisdiction.

President Biden has called for a “whole-of-government” approach to understanding regulatory issues. The development of blockchain and digital asset laws and regulations in the U.S. remains in a discovery phase, and President Biden’s Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets should advance the debate over key issues in the coming months. The strategy outlined in the executive order includes 12 key action points, which broadly address: blockchain developments; digital assets; central bank digital currencies (CBDCs); payment systems; financial stability; protections for consumers, investors, and businesses; anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT); environmental risk and opportunities; and technological infrastructure. The executive order continues the cross-government approach that produced the President’s Working Group on Financial Markets (PWG) report on stablecoins in late 2021, which included legislative recommendations. This whole-of-government approach could conceivably lead to consensus building across a broad set of issues, with the secretary of the treasury, the attorney general (AG), and the director of the Office of Science and Technology policy leading the effort. However, it is unclear when we will see comprehensive legislation signed into law, with a high bar for broad agreement in both chambers of Congress.



The outlook

The SEC occupies the headlines, but regulators across the federal government work to address blockchain and digital assets within their respective jurisdictions. The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (FRB), Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) jointly announced at the end of 2021 that guidance related to digital assets for banking organizations (on custody services, exchange services, collateralized lending, stablecoins, and bank balance sheets) would come throughout 2022, and would provide clarity for incumbent financial institutions that mostly remained on the sidelines as the crypto industry exploded over the past two years. We also expect more clarity around the priorities for rule changes from regulators. The executive order encourages the chairs of the SEC, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), FRB, FDIC, and OCC to each consider how they can address the risks of digital assets within their respective jurisdictions and whether additional actions are needed. The process of evaluating jurisdictional rule changes across U.S. regulatory agencies will likely be facilitated by a report that is due Sept. 5, 2022, through the executive order. This report will be prepared by the secretary of the Treasury in consultation with the secretary of labor and the heads of other relevant agencies where appropriate (i.e., those agencies previously mentioned, as well as the Federal Trade Commission and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau) and will include proposed regulatory and legislative actions that protect consumers, investors, and businesses, and support increased access to financial services. In the meantime, we expect the SEC, CFTC, and regulators within the Treasury to continue to utilize enforcement actions.

Cross-government assessments from President Biden’s executive order potentially broaden the scope of future legislation. The executive order takes broad aim at the regulatory challenges posed by blockchain technology and digital assets, and several action points that come due over the next four months will include regulatory and legislative recommendations. Until recently, most legislative proposals from Congress have been relatively narrow. Work from the executive order could help bring several issues into one piece of legislation, and it expands the scope to include blockchain infrastructure and climate policy issues.

The first report from the executive order was led by the AG and outlines a strategy for strengthening the coordination of international law enforcement (see “How To Strengthen International Law Enforcement Cooperation For Detecting, Investigating, And Prosecuting Criminal Activity Related To Digital Assets”). On July 7, 2022, the Treasury secretary, in consultation with the heads of other relevant agencies, provided a framework for international interagency cooperation that coordinates global compliance and promotes international standards for digital assets and CBDC technologies (see "Fact Sheet: Framework for International Engagement on Digital Assets"). Several more assessments will come due on Sept. 5, 2022, and these will evaluate: the future of money, payment systems, and the financial system; the implications for consumers, investors, and businesses; legislative changes needed to issue a U.S. CBDC; a technical evaluation of a U.S. CBDC system; the role of law-enforcement agencies; blockchain technology and the energy transition; and a framework for U.S. economic competitiveness. By Sept. 10, 2022, the Treasury secretary, in consultation with the heads of other relevant agencies, must develop an action plan that addresses the AML/CFT issues related to digital assets. The work stemming from the executive order will culminate in a legislative proposal led by the AG in consultation with the Treasury secretary and the chair of the FRB, and an assessment of financial stability risks and regulatory gaps from the Financial Stability Oversight Council, each due by Oct. 5, 2022.

Following President Biden’s executive order, the pressure on lawmakers has been turned up, and we expect efforts to increase in both chambers of Congress. We expect U.S. lawmakers will work to build consensus ahead of the legislative proposals that flow from the executive order to maintain more control over the shape of future legislation. With that in mind, it was unsurprising that a Republican senator and a Democratic senator announced their partnership in developing a broad framework for regulating digital assets in late March 2022, shortly after the executive order was signed. The partnership appears promising given the prominent positions of the two senators, who released their broad legislative proposal, the Lummis-Gillibrand Responsible Financial Innovation Act, in June (see “Lummis, Gillibrand Introduce Landmark Legislation To Create Regulatory Framework For Digital Assets”). The proposal addresses the ambiguity around regulatory jurisdiction over digital assets (e.g., CFTC or SEC), establishes a regulatory sandbox to support innovation, establishes requirements for stablecoins, and creates a framework for taxation, among other things. How well the senators whip up support will be something to monitor. We expect regulatory proposals and lawmakers’ views will remain active in crypto headlines over the next 12-18 months.

Crypto-Friendly Countries | Regulatory Approaches Vary, With Some Common Ground

Erkan Erturk

While most countries worldwide have some form of crypto regulations either in place or under discussion, a handful of countries have forged ahead in a bid to attract crypto and blockchain investment and become global hubs for the industry.



Countries With The Most Crypto-Friendly Regulations

While regulatory developments and policy stances vary significantly, most countries have some form of crypto regulations, either in place or proposed. However, a handful of countries have been more crypto-friendly than most in terms of regulations surrounding crypto assets, policy stance, and tax treatments of these investments. At present, the list includes Switzerland, Singapore, Australia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and El Salvador, and new joiners such as the Central African Republic. There are material differences between these crypto-friendly countries, but most of these are eager to attract crypto and blockchain players and become hubs for the industry. And most of them generally have rules and supervisory functions in place to ensure that crypto asset service providers comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) obligations.

The material losses caused by the recent market rout appear to have toughened the regulatory resolve of even some of the more crypto-friendly policymakers. But we believe that as the market thaws, some differences in regulatory stances will endure.



Switzerland: Home To “Crypto Valley”

Switzerland is a very appealing country for cryptocurrency and blockchain-related projects, attracting many crypto startups and large investments. The crypto activities in Switzerland--particularly the town of Zug, nicknamed “Crypto Valley”--make it a hub for projects from all over the world, including the prominent Ethereum Foundation. About 1,000 crypto startups operate in Switzerland, almost 50% of which are based in Zug. On a per capita basis relative to other nations, we estimate this to be one of the key crypto hubs. Switzerland's regulators have actively supported a legal framework that encourages the country’s crypto hub status. Lawmakers have even legalized tax payments with cryptocurrencies in some regions; for example, the Canton of Zug is accepting bitcoin and ether as means of payment. What’s more, the City of Lugano has partnered up with stablecoin issuer Tether to establish cryptocurrencies as a means for everyday transactions, including tax payments. Key regulatory developments include:

Switzerland’s federal government, Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), and central bank all recognize the potential benefit of technologies surrounding crypto assets and blockchains. Of note, in 2020, the Parliament passed distributed ledger technology (DLT) legislation (the DLT Act) to address regulatory gaps, which included the creation of new licenses that are tailored to crypto asset service providers and will provide more opportunity for innovation.

The central bank has been evaluating the viability, pros, and cons of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for digital settlements. The FINMA’s published guidelines provide some clarity on its treatment of initial coin offerings (ICOs) with a focus on the economic purpose of the tokens. It established a sandbox for innovation in 2019, where crypto businesses and fintechs enjoy simplified regulatory requirements to test their business model.

SIX Digital Exchange received regulatory approval for its digital asset exchange application in 2021. This is likely to attract even more digital asset investments to the country.

While Switzerland generally considers cryptos to be digital assets, some regions do accept bitcoins as legal tender.

Switzerland does not have capital gains taxes, but it does have income taxes on crypto-related activities such as crypto mining.





Singapore: At The Forefront Of Crypto Activities, But Some Regulatory Concerns Are Emerging

Singapore regulates all crypto activities with respect to their purpose rather than the technology, and remains very attractive for crypto start-ups and investments because of its regulations and favorable tax treatment of capital gains. While the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has recently toughened its tone on crypto assets and promised a tightening of regulations to protect retail investors from fraud, we do not expect the country to move away from its crypto-friendly nature considering existing regulations. That said, we acknowledge some emerging uncertainties on the regulatory direction. Key crypto developments are as follows:

The MAS classifies cryptocurrency as property, not legal tender. The MAS regulates and licenses digital exchanges and we understand that it does not intend to ban cryptocurrency trading activities.

We believe a key objective of the crypto regulatory framework is to protect both the country’s reputation as a global financial center and its consumers, while preventing illicit activities such as money laundering and terrorism financing.

Singapore does not levy a tax on long-term capital gains for individuals or when cryptocurrencies are used to pay for products and services. However, for companies regularly transacting in cryptocurrencies, these gains could be considered as taxable income.

Singapore’s Securities and Futures Act of 2001 regulates initial public offerings of digital coins.

In recent years, several crypto exchanges, startups, and blockchain entities based in India have decided to move to Singapore amid regulatory uncertainty in India.

Australia: An Industry Leader

Australia is establishing itself as a relatively progressive and stable destination for blockchain and crypto asset operations. Digital exchanges have been around since 2017, making Australia an industry leader.

Australia licenses crypto asset service providers and considers cryptocurrencies as financial assets under its securities law.

The Australian Transactions and Analysis Centre (AUSTRAC)’s Digital Currency Exchange (DCE) requires the enrolment of digital currency exchanges to generate financial intelligence.

Australia classifies cryptocurrencies as legal property, not money.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has no immediate plans to issue a retail CBDC, but it has been involved with projects to explore a wholesale CBDC.

The tax consequences of cryptocurrency transactions are like a barter arrangement. Trading gains are subject to capital gains tax, as is the case in many other countries.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has provided guidelines on the treatment of tokens, while focusing on their technology-neutral functionalities.

United Arab Emirates: Competing To Become A Crypto Hub

The UAE is vying with other crypto-friendly countries to attract large crypto investments and become a global crypto hub.

Abu Dhabi Global Market (the Emirate's international financial center) has implemented a comprehensive framework to regulate virtual asset activities (see for instance the "Guidance – Regulation of Virtual Asset Activities in ADGM", published Feb. 24, 2020).

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority’s (FSRA’s) regulatory framework is focused on consumer protection, safe custody, technology governance, disclosure/transparency, and market abuse.

Dubai has also implemented friendly regulations applicable to virtual asset services provided in the Emirate and has established the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA, see "Law No. (4) of 2022 Regulating Virtual Assets in the Emirate of Dubai").

VARA's objectives include, among others, the promotion of the Emirate as a regional and international hub for virtual assets and related services.

El Salvador: “Bitcoin City”

El Salvador is one of the most well-known crypto-friendly countries since it passed a law in 2021 that made it the first country to accept bitcoin as an alternative legal tender. However, bitcoin usage for everyday transactions through the “Chivo Wallet” has been low so far and is mostly concentrated among the more-educated demographic. According to research from the National Bureau of Economics, 60% of the approximately 1,800 surveyed households have downloaded the wallet, and only 20% continued to use it after receiving the $30 sign-up bonus for the wallet application.

Businesses are required to accept bitcoin for all payments. Two-way bitcoin-to-dollar convertibility is provided at the banks.

Because of its legal tender status, there is no income or capital gains taxes on bitcoin in the country.

El Salvador plans to build a “bitcoin city” to attract crypto investments and maintain its status as a cryptocurrency hub.

The government announced in November 2021 that it will issue a $1 billion bitcoin-backed bond. Officials stated that half of the bond issuance would be used to buy bitcoin and the other half would be used to build a geothermal plant in the bitcoin city for bitcoin miners. However, the bond issuance is on hold because of uncertain market conditions.

Glossary

Altcoin. Any cryptocurrency that can serve as a substitute for bitcoin.

Automated market maker (AMM). An AMM removes the need for an intermediary to manually quote bids and ask prices in an order book and replaces it with an algorithm.

Bitcoin Lightning Network. A protocol designed to address scalability issues on the Bitcoin network by taking transactions off the blockchain to promote transaction speed and efficiency.

Blockchain. A type of distributed ledger technology that groups data into blocks that when verified by members of the network are linked together to form the blockchain.

Central bank digital currency (CBDC). A digital token representing sovereign fiat currency.

Centralized exchange (CEX). An exchange that processes transactions as an intermediary (“middleman”) and requires full custody of users’ funds.

Crypto asset. A digital asset that can include cryptocurrencies or any other digital token (e.g., nonfungible tokens), with transactions recorded using distributed ledger technology.

Crypto asset service provider (CASP). Any person whose occupation or business is the provision of one or more crypto asset services to third parties on a professional basis (as defined by the EU's Markets in Crypto Assets regulation)

Cryptocurrency. A digital asset intended to be used either as a medium of exchange or store of value with transactions recorded using distributed ledger technology.

Cryptography. Broadly encompasses techniques that secure and encrypt information.

Cold wallet. A digital wallet that exists off the internet.

Decentralized application (dApp). A front-end application that runs on decentralized peer-to-peer networks such as Ethereum and enables interactions through smart contracts.

Decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). DAOs are rules encoded by smart contracts on the blockchain controlled by token holders who can vote on decisions.

Decentralized finance (DeFi). Distributed ledger technology-based financial services without traditional intermediaries and central authorities.

Decentralized exchange (DEX). A DEX enables trading with a liquidity pool and direct swapping of tokens without the need for a centralized intermediary.

Digital asset. Any asset that exists in a digital form.

Digital wallet. A place to store digital assets with some level of security.

Distributed ledger technology (DLT). A system of record that is shared and stored across a network of participants (nodes). Blockchain is a type of DLT.

Ethereum. A popular blockchain platform that has smart contract capabilities.

Flash loan. An unsecured loan originated and repaid instantaneously on a distributed ledger technology platform within a single transaction (e.g., typically used for arbitrage).

Hard fork. A change to a blockchain network's protocol that results in two separate blockchain networks, forcing all nodes to upgrade to the latest version of the protocol's software.

Hash rate. A proof-of-work blockchain network's total capacity to validate exchanges.

Liquidity pool. A pool of digital assets used to facilitate trading and lending, designed to eliminate the need to identify a counterparty.

Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA). Upcoming EU regulation introducing a harmonized and comprehensive framework for the issuance, application, and provision of services in crypto assets across the 27 member states.

Nonfungible token (NFT). A unique digital token that cannot be replicated.

Node. One of several dedicated computational engines, stores of memory, and broadcasting sites on a distributed ledger technology network.

Nonce. A number that can be used just once in a cryptographic communication in a distributed ledger technology network to guarantee unique exchanges.

Oracle. Service providers that collect and verify off-chain data to be provided to smart contracts on the blockchain in a trustless way/without the need to rely on a third party.

Proof of stake (PoS). A protocol for validating transactions on a distributed ledger technology network that requires "validator nodes" to stake digital tokens to be eligible to validate transactions for rewards.

Proof of work (PoW). A protocol for validating transactions on a distributed ledger technology network that requires "mining nodes" to iteratively solve for the nonce to validate exchanges for rewards.

Protocol. A coded set of rules or procedures that tells applications how to function through smart contracts.

Smart contract. A dynamic, open-ended mechanism that provides for coded sets of rules for a specific use case on a distributed ledger technology network (a type of protocol).

Soft fork. A change to a blockchain network's protocol that is backward compatible (i.e., doesn't result in two blockchain networks or forced upgrades).

Stablecoin. A cryptocurrency pegged to the value of a fiat currency such as the dollar, backed by traditional assets (e.g., fiat currency or commodities) or algorithmically attached to digital assets that are automatically bought and sold to maintain a stable value.

Staking. The process of committing digital assets to a protocol on a distributed ledger technology network to either actively or passively participate in return for rewards.

Tokenization. The process of creating a digital token on a distributed ledger technology network.

Total value locked (TLV). The cumulative collateral in a DeFi protocol.

Transfer of Funds Regulation (TFR). European regulation that aims to prevent payment systems from being used to launder money or finance terrorism.

Virtual asset service provider. Similar to a "crypto asset service provider" in the EU's Markets in Crypto Assets regulation, but a narrower definition of covered entities, as defined by the Financial Action Task Force in 2019.

Web3. The name given to the concept of a decentralized, self-custody web as an alternative to the existing reliance on large internet platforms (web2).