Over the last few decades, the spotlight on energy security has subsided as globalized markets provided a sense of secure energy supplies. In the past two years, many governments have faced reevaluating their approach to energy security because of skyrocketing energy prices, the cost of living challenges that followed and the geopolitical risk associated with securing energy sources.

This reassessment acknowledges that to secure public support and prevent significant economic disruptions, with the potential political consequences that could follow, the energy transition needs to be grounded in energy security, with adequate and reasonably priced supplies.

While Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 did not initiate the current crisis of energy supply, it brought attention to ongoing issues. The current crisis of energy supply began in summer 2021, when the economic recovery that came with the end of COVID-19 lockdowns boosted global energy consumption.

Energy prices increased as demand outstripped supply in the second half of 2021 for oil, natural gas and coal markets. The US government announced the first release from its strategic petroleum reserve in November 2021, three months before Ukraine was invaded. It is now clear that "preemptive underinvestment" constrained the development of sufficient new oil and gas resources.

Government rules and regulations, investor concerns over climate and sustainability, low profits due to two price drops in seven years, and uncertainty over future demand are a few causes of upstream underinvestment. The shortfall in investment was “preemptive” because of what was mistakenly assumed — that sufficient alternatives to oil and gas would soon be in place at scale.

Optimizing the speed of the energy transition

If energy security is the first challenge of the energy transition, timing is the second. How quickly can the energy transition proceed? There is intense pressure to move a significant part of the 2050 carbon emission target of the Paris Agreement on climate change to 2030, but the scale of the change should not be underestimated.

Previous energy transitions were not a product of policy initiatives but of the economic and technological advantages of new sources of energy. Each preceding energy transition unfolded over a century or more, and none was of the type currently envisioned. This transition's goal is to completely alter the energy foundations of the $100 trillion global economy in less than 25 years. Further research is necessary to fully understand the macroeconomic impact of a change of this size and scope.