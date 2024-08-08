Daily Update: August 8, 2024

No single path forward for all countries exists in adopting and applying AI technologies. AI development will be multispeed and multidimensional and will depend upon public and private investment capacity, digital infrastructure, policy support, and workforce capability. Different countries and regions will take different approaches to each of these factors, attempting to play to their strengths without creating destabilizing disruption to labor dynamics or society. Wealthy countries with existing technology industries appear to have a first-mover advantage over developing nations when it comes to AI. Researchers at S&P Global Ratings have examined the complex interactions of different factors on the regional development of AI capabilities in a recent article, “Investment And Talent Are The Keys To Unlocking AI's Potential.”

AI funding will differ across regions. In markets such as the US, private sector funding for AI investment is a core strength. Private sector funding for AI in the US exceeded $355 billion from 2013 to 2023. China ranked second in private sector funding at more than $103 billion. Because of this vast pool of private funding, the US led all other countries in the number of AI companies created during this same decade at 5,509. Private investment in AI startups is projected to increase between 70% and 74% each year, reaching $800 billion-$900 billion by 2027.

Private sector funding is not the only source of investment for AI development. Much of China's spending on AI is likely to be funded by its government and could be relatively opaque to outside observers. China has proven to be adept at mobilizing resources around strategic initiatives in the past. The US and Europe have also invested government resources to boost technology competitiveness, notably with the CHIPS and Science Act in the US.

Unlike cellular technology, which could be introduced to the developing world directly and speedily, AI development depends on the existence of a robust digital infrastructure. Computing capacity, broadband speed and data productivity will determine which countries experience the most near-term gains to productivity from AI.

Policy also plays a role in digital infrastructure. Countries that have AI-friendly policies and regulatory approaches are better positioned to achieve early benefits. The US, Singapore, the UK, Finland and Canada are all countries that combine both strong existing digital infrastructure and supportive policy regimes.

Workforce capability describes the match between technical skill and technical demand. Some countries and regions have an abundance of skilled workers who may be considered AI-ready. Those skilled workforces can be products of both immigration and education. The US, China and some European countries have invested in developing and encouraging AI education at the university level. But successful countries and regions will require both skills and demand. The US is the largest job market for AI-related roles, accounting for about 1.6% of postings in 2023. In the short term, an AI talent shortage is almost inevitable; over time, reskilling and redistribution of AI-ready talent will probably meet market demand.

