Associate Director, Industry Performance

Matt Trommer is the Associate Director of Product Innovation for the Industry Performance team at S&P Global Mobility. In this role, he is focused on developing and delivering innovative new products to our North American Market Reporting clients.

With almost 25 years in the automotive industry, Matt joined S&P Global Mobility to focus on new product innovation. His portfolio currently includes the Retail Advertised Inventory solution, near real-time sales data and a future analytics portal.

Matt began his career at Ford Motor Company working primarily in product and portfolio strategy and cycle planning. He moved to Volvo Car Corporation headquarters in Sweden in a Product Marketing Strategy role, eventually leading Volvo's global pricing and specifications strategy as well as long term volume planning. Matt also gained experience at Volvo's sales company in Spain within a dealer-facing business and revenue management role and as the regional Offer Manager with responsibility over product, sales planning, and logistics.

Prior to joining S&P Global Mobility, Matt led the global Analysis and Reporting team at JATO Dynamics, with primary responsibility in delivering all consulting and individualized services. In that role, he developed a number of new analytics and data science solutions for OEM clients.

Matt holds an MBA, Master of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering, all from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.