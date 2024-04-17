The materials transition comprises the decarbonization of materials production, the reduction and reuse of waste through the creation of a circular economy, and the substitution of materials to use those with the lowest carbon intensity.

The consumption of materials will continue to grow alongside population and GDP. Choosing the right mix of low-carbon materials will be key to the energy transition.

Plastics are versatile materials with low energy intensity — and a bad rap. They are essential to the energy transition as construction materials for wind and solar power and for lightweighting in the transportation industry. They also have the potential to substitute products that have higher energy intensity such as metals.

Plastic waste is, however, a significant challenge, and future legislation to control plastic pollution is highly likely.