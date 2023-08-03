India emerged as the fourth-most popular destination for startups in the world in 2022, attracting 4.2% of global venture capital, behind the US (41%), mainland China (18%) and the UK (6%), according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. Moreover, Indian startups raised more capital than their listed counterparts did through public issues (IPOs and follow-on equity offerings). A consensual definition of startups is that they are primarily a creation of venture capital, which makes these measures a quantitative way to identify and track the growth of the startup ecosystem.

Doubts may arise about the sustainability of startups in India amid the wider global technology slump. As we look forward to 2030, three critical questions arise:

Will venture capital (VC) interest in Indian startups continue? Which startup sectors will be resilient in India? What are the emerging sectors for startups in India?

VC Interest in Indian Startups

Despite the global slowdown in VC activity for startups, we expect India to be resilient for two reasons.

India’s huge economy means that it offers a significant runway for expansion, an essential filter for VCs scouting for high-growth startups. The country is home to some 1.4 billion people, and it is on course to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Startups in India can also leverage the growing digital market, fueled by the expansion of mobile internet and the availability of the government-backed digital stack as a public utility.

Reliance Industries Ltd.’s rollout of Jio in late 2016 significantly expanded mobile internet services across the country. Consequently, 4G rose to 63.1% of total mobile subscriptions in 2021 from just 0.7% in 2015, according to 4G penetration rate estimates by Kagan, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The digital stack links Indians to digital identities, payments and bank accounts. Alongside widespread access to mobile internet services, it has enabled digital-native businesses to target millions of consumers. Government policies around funding, incubation and protection of intellectual rights have also helped to foster a startup community.

The country saw a record 26,542 startup registrations in 2022, even amid a global funding slowdown. India had more than 92,000 startups recognized by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as of Feb. 28, 2023. Young startups looking to get off the ground may face fewer challenges raising money amid the global VC slowdown, helped by low funding requirements and high potential. By contrast, VC investors may shy away from mature startups seeking much bigger amounts of cash.