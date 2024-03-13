At the same time, returns-oriented investors are cautious about policymakers' commitment to CCUS amid the rapid deployment of alternative technologies. Despite dominating cleantech investing, private capital investors in the US have allocated minimal funds to CCUS. In the year following the US Inflation Reduction Act, private capital firms invested only $7 billion in CCUS, significantly less than the $100 billion directed toward renewable power projects in the same period.

Investors in CCUS have a few potentially profitable entry and exit points in the coming decade, during which a record number of CCUS projects are likely to reach operation — albeit too few to impact the needed reductions in emissions for net-zero purposes. A technological leap could make early capital commitments to CCUS a winning bet, even as the sector still struggles to find its financial model today.

What makes a market attractive for CCUS?

Evaluating the attractiveness of a CCUS project is not a simple task, unlike other technologies for which the market and the operational requirements are clear. For CCUS, these metrics vary significantly based on the application.

In the past, this technology has encountered several barriers to mass development:

High costs





Market fragmentation, as the value proposition of this technology varies by industry





No infrastructure or storage information





Lack of policy frameworks



As the need for CCUS to meet climate goals becomes clearer, multiple governments and private players have been working to overcome these barriers to increase its attractiveness.

S&P Global has identified five key factors that play a critical role in determining the attractiveness of CCUS in a country or sector:

Policy and regulation





Quality and quantity of emission profiles to create demand





Information about the availability of CO 2 storage





Cost outlook





Ease of doing business



Policy and regulation

Policy is a key enabler of CCUS, and policymakers are removing barriers to CCUS development with measures to improve affordability and clarify demand, standardization, infrastructure development and CO 2 storage availability. Identifying regions with a comprehensive policy and regulatory framework for CCUS will increase the attractiveness for investors.

Building demand and improving affordability: Tax credits, emission trading systems and clear carbon management strategies are providing increasing certainty around demand trajectories for CCUS.

Defining standards: Worldwide, definitions are being published for low-carbon or clean investments. Clarity on carbon intensity goals helps to identify the attractiveness of CCUS projects.

Developing infrastructure and storage availability: Frameworks for the transportation of CO 2 are being developed, and the availability of CO 2 storage information is improving.

Defining key regulatory areas to provide certainty to investors: Many countries have passed CCUS-specific rules offering clarity around areas such as pore space ownership, permitting processes and liability issues (see chart).