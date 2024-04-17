The objective to triple global renewables capacity by 2030 is a tall order for all governments.

At least 1,000 GW of new renewables capacity are needed globally each year to reach the goal, or more than double today’s rate.

Markets worldwide face substantially different circumstances to build more renewables.

The projected renewable capacity additions of China alone during 2024–2030 are almost the sum of all other additions worldwide. Existing renewable penetration levels, project development timelines, power demand growth rates and access to funding affect the potential scale of development.