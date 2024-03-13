

In many cases, applications of AI in the energy sector — from improved battery-life performance and better oil refinery design to more targeted energy market financial hedging — will be inputs in other energy market functions rather than a wholesale replacement of an activity currently done by humans.

As an operational matter, the need to leverage AI to stay competitive will almost certainly accelerate the trend of enhanced digital monitoring and “digital twinning” of physical energy assets. The deployment of monitoring devices on physical infrastructure allows for the creation of so-called digital twins to real-world assets, letting engineers and operators monitor and control those assets remotely, as well as permitting digital experimentation that would be too costly or dangerous with a physical energy asset. This will transform physical jobs such as inspecting and maintaining infrastructure into increasingly digitally interfaced and office-based jobs.

Energy companies have been working for years to better integrate digital networks and the resulting data insights into their operations, with mixed results. As firms evaluate ways to more actively deploy capital expenditure against AI strategies and to garner investor attention amid the broader AI revolution, energy companies are following a handful of strategies to incorporate AI into their businesses.

Building on AI progress at energy companies

Data-driven approaches to improving the efficiency and outcomes of analyses are nothing new to energy professionals, particularly individuals with high exposure to large data sets. What has changed over the past decade-plus, however, is the establishment of formal groups to advance overall company capabilities in this rapidly evolving technology area. These dedicated groups are proving invaluable in accelerating the uptake of AI solutions across their organizations, with the aim of moving the needle on overall corporate performance. They also serve as a natural landing spot for the generative AI concepts (and whatever might come next) that offer such great promise.

This centralization of AI efforts is allowing energy companies to take a more structured approach to building data science capability, including via the following:

Establishing formal relationships with a diverse set of partners (e.g., computing infrastructure providers, platform vendors and technology startups) that augment internal capabilities and bring in new ideas from outside the industry.





Assessing build versus buy criteria and decisions and establishing related intellectual property protection protocols.





Positioning AI resources optimally within the organization to ensure effective engagement with the business during solution development, which in turn leads to greater workforce acceptance of the resulting products.



Perhaps the most important responsibility of these groups is developing a prioritized portfolio of solutions that best meet companies’ needs — delivering near-term “wins” that build momentum for the technology while also pursuing higher-risk opportunities that can transform the business. Activities tend to fall into three broad buckets:

Improving efficiency. AI in energy received a big boost during the oil price downturn of 2014–2015 that prompted struggling unconventional operators to be among the first to launch formal data science programs, targeting lower well costs and higher productivities. The concepts these programs pursued — applying AI algorithms to learn and automate repetitive tasks, to predict and avert equipment failures, to optimize supply chain and logistics networks, and to assist in other efficiency-boosting activities — are spreading rapidly. Deployed effectively, S&P Global documents operational performance improvements in the 10%-25% range.





Managing large and complex systems. The expanding energy value chains of the energy transition (e.g., renewables-heavy power grids and green hydrogen networks) are proving difficult to manage and optimize using traditional means. Applying AI solutions in conjunction with other digital concepts (e.g., digital twins) allows operators to calculate and then autonomously implement optimal configurations, driving further efficiency improvements and capacity expansions.





Accelerating the innovation cycle. High costs are impeding the uptake of certain clean energy technology segments (e.g., carbon capture, utilization and storage, and small modular nuclear reactors) and therefore creating the imperative to reduce the learning curve more quickly in future projects. AI can quickly identify suboptimal design features once plants are operational and rectify them in the next project iteration. Additionally, a machine learning-enabled, drug discovery-like approach can speed the search for new materials to advance the energy transition, such as higher-efficiency carbon capture materials.

Looking forward

The energy sector continues to seek the right approach to exploiting AI capabilities within its businesses, balancing centralization with innovation at the edges, open innovation with proprietary technology development, and incremental gains with game-changing solutions. Companies that established formal data science groups and that are actively engaging external partners ahead of the curve appear to be getting it right, as these are the businesses that identified generative AI’s potential during its early stages and have been running agents for several years. Those with less structured approaches have only recently begun to identify use cases and are now working with their legal and IT organizations to gain approval to proceed with pilots. These strategies will continue to unfold in the coming years.



