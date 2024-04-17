However, the rate of technological advancement in new trucks lags that of cars. Notable distinctions exist among truck subsectors and applications, and these distinctions influence background conditions for electrification, including driving range, payload and, ultimately, profitability. The electrification of medium-duty trucks shows promise in certain near-term applications, particularly in urban and residential delivery, where trucks operate from centralized hubs and daily route charging is feasible. Conversely, longer-haul applications necessitate remote or public charging infrastructure, with considerable electrical load and transformer requirements for moderate-sized truck stops. Due to these challenges, long-haul trucks may be more suited for hydrogen fuel cell technology as an alternative zero-emission solution. S&P Global Commodity Insights forecasts that sales of hydrogen-powered heavy trucks in the US will outpace electric trucks by 2050. Although decarbonization efforts through biofuels are underway, the sheer size of the truck diesel market suggests that these sources are unlikely to replace even half of the demand, given the competition for biofuels from other transportation sectors such as aviation and marine.

A counterpoint to the relatively slow pace of truck adoption is the responsiveness of truck buyers to total cost of ownership compared with personal automotive buyers. While the up-front capital investment for an EV and its associated infrastructure is often higher than for ICEs, lower fuel and maintenance costs can reduce long-term ownership costs. As battery and component costs decrease, there is potential for more rapid growth in EV truck sales, particularly in medium-duty applications where infrastructure requirements are more manageable. Trucking companies and their customers are increasingly interested in creating more sustainable supply chains, providing additional motivation to transition to lower-emission vehicles and fuels.

In essence, progress in decarbonizing trucking is underway, albeit initiated later than for cars. In S&P Global Commodity Insights’ base case outlook, the adoption of zero-emission trucks lags that of zero-emission automobiles by seven to 13 years in key global markets.

Oil demand

How do trends in road transport decarbonization affect oil demand?

On-road transportation has been a primary driver of oil demand, contributing to 62% of all oil demand growth over the past decade. Looking ahead, both light-vehicle kilometers traveled and trucking ton-kilometers of freight are projected to increase globally at 1.5%-2.0% per annum over the coming decade. However, on-road oil demand will not increase at this pace.

Modern cars and trucks are significantly more efficient than their predecessors, and this trend is expected to continue with the adoption of hybrid technology and electrification. The chart illustrates the breakdown of light-vehicle fuel demand, highlighting the impact of lower-emissions powertrains. In our base case forecast, which encompasses all powertrains, demand is projected to decline. This consumption forecast would be higher without the inclusion of EVs, and higher yet excluding hybrid technologies (cars with small batteries and electric assist motors but without a charging plug), along with the absence of ICE efficiency gains beyond current models.