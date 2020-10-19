Paid family leave has also become more common since the pandemic began but the benefits offered to family caregivers of adults has traditionally not kept pace with the benefits offered to new parents. Family caregiving does not lend itself to the same level of predictability as parental leave since it often waxes and wanes over time without warning and does not have a finite end date.

The results of the S&P/AARP survey supported that discrepancy. Nearly 22% of family caregivers responding to the survey who had unpaid family caregiving responsibilities in the past 12 months said their companies offered paid family leave designated for caregiving of adults. Comparatively, approximately 42% of parents responding to the survey said they were offered paid maternity/paternity leave at the time their child was born.

Larger firms have historically offered their employees a wider swath of benefits but some offerings have changed since the outbreak of COVID-19. Before COVID-19, smaller companies, firms with less than $1 billion in revenue, were less likely to offer employee support or resource groups, mental health or self-care resources or paid family leave. But a greater number of those smaller companies have introduced those policies since the outbreak of COVID-19, allowing them to narrow the gap with their larger counterparts.

Carol Sladek, partner in the consumer experience practice at Aon Hewitt and founder and leader of the company’s work-life consulting team, said the pandemic has thrust employers into a number of “sudden and chaotic experiments” regarding the benefits companies offer. Some employers are playing catch up and working to meet the immediate needs of their employees, but the coronavirus could spark a longer-term progressive movement toward more family-friendly benefits, she said.

The pandemic also seems to have elevated the importance of offering benefits for family caregivers. A number of employers have granted workers paid parental leave, but family caregiving historically hasn’t kept pace with the benefits offered to new parents. Ms. Sladek said companies began to “dabble” with family caregiving benefits before the coronavirus. COVID-19 has made family caregiving an even bigger issue because companies don’t want employees coming to work if they have an ill family member, she said.

"We've seen organizations with no choice,” Ms. Sladek said. “As a result, I am actually really optimistic about how much these trends have advanced in the last six months. And we've probably seen 10 to 15 years of growth that we would have seen at the traditional speed and curve."

Some employers are moving quickly to adapt their policies for working parents, too. Microsoft, for example, recently began offering a new pandemic school closure and childcare leave benefit that gives parents as many as 12 weeks of paid leave to care for their children at home. Rani Borkar, Corporate Vice President of Azure Hardware Systems and Infrastructure at the tech giant, said flexibility is the company’s new dogma.

“The only certainty now is we need to be flexible,” Ms. Borkar said.

Company policy plays a role in promoting that flexibility, but so does company culture. Ms. Borkar emphasized the importance of proactive communication between managers and employees, with a recognition that “one size doesn’t fit all.”

“Everybody has unique challenges. And the more we understand, the more we can operate as a community and really help and support each other,” she said. “It's all about finding solutions, being flexible. And through my three decades of journey in high tech, I have found that there is always a solution.”

[Rani Borkar, Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Azure Hardware Systems and Infrastructure. Source: Rani Borkar]

IV. Flexibility is key to recruiting and retaining women, especially amid the pandemic

Flexibility can be an effective tool to recruit and retain women. S&P Global and AARP analyzed data from Equileap, a provider of gender-equality data and insights, and found that 319 companies of the 1,389 in its sample offer flexible hours and ensure equal recruitment policies. Companies with equal recruitment strategies commit to ensure non-discrimination against any type of demographic group and equal opportunities to ensure gender parity. We found that companies with equal recruitment policies and flexible hours tend to recruit more women, showing a Pearson correlation of 0.22.

We also found that companies that offer flexible hours tend to see lower voluntary and total turnover rates. The correlation was statistically significant for flexible hours and total turnover.

Flexible work arrangements also appear to help with retention of employees. Turnover is lower when companies have flexible hours and location options, according to our analysis of data from Equileap and S&P Global's SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment Data, an annual evaluation of more than 7,300 companies' sustainability practices across the globe.

The correlation between flexible locations and lower turnover is statistically significant. Our analysis also shows that greater female representation on the board and in executive positions tends to be associated with flexible hours offered to employees, although there was no clear trend on flexible locations.

In some cases, flexible managers can make the difference between a new mother staying in the workforce and pursuing her career, or dropping out. This was true well before the pandemic.

Ms. Sutton-Wallace, the healthcare executive, said she was put on hospitalized bedrest midway through her pregnancy with her first child, who is now 21. At the time, the only benefit she had to rely on was the Family Medical Leave Act, which guarantees 12 weeks of unpaid leave through the federal government. When her daughter was born prematurely, she had already exhausted seven of those 12 weeks.

“I only had five weeks home with her,” Ms. Sutton-Wallace recalled. “It was crushing.”

Her manager made all the difference. "I had a boss who was just incredibly understanding and he let me work from home as much as I could. He was flexible by allowing me to go to the hospital to visit [my daughter] as much as I needed to. He allowed me to make up time on weekends and off hours. And then he was just incredibly supportive.”

This kind of flexibility and support, coupled with better leave policies, can help employers find and keep talent. Ms. Sutton-Wallace has also seen family care leave policies expand and change in the past two decades.

“I think organizations have done that because they want to retain and recruit talent as more and more women make up the majority of the professional workforce. And I think more men are now insisting that they also be allowed to be involved early on in their children's lives and share in that responsibility,” she said.

V. Current landscape

Some sectors offer more robust family leave than others. Equileap collected data based on company disclosures and questionnaires on 1,389 U.S. publicly listed companies across 11 sectors with a market capitalization of $2 billion or more. Overall, Equileap found that only 10% of companies surveyed offer 14 weeks or more of at least two-thirds paid primary parental leave, which is the minimum number of weeks of maternity leave suggested under the Maternity Protection Convention of the International Labor Organization. Primary carers often receive that designation if they are the birth parent or if their spouse or partner isn’t at home to take on childcare duties at the same time as the employee.

Just 19% of companies offer a minimum of two weeks of paid secondary parental leave—defined as the person who isn’t leading the childcare duties— to U.S. employees. Of the 792 companies that disclose the number of weeks of leave they offer, 74% offer no paid primary leave, and 77% offered no paid secondary leave. These figures could well change as the pandemic casts a spotlight on company family care leave policies.

More than 30% of companies in the Communications-Services sector (which includes Telecom, Media, Movies and Entertainment, and Cable and Satellite Providers) offered a minimum of 14 weeks of paid primary parental leave, followed by just over 15% in the Information Technology sector, according to Equileap. Less than 10% of companies in the Energy, Consumer Staples, Industrials, Materials, Utilities, and Real Estate sectors offered a minimum of 14 weeks of paid primary parental leave.

The same two sectors led the way in secondary parental leave: 26% of Information Technology companies offer at least two weeks of secondary care leave, while nearly 25% of Communications-Services firms offered the two-week minimum.

The S&P Global and AARP analysis of Equileap’s data found that companies offering two weeks of secondary leave are more prevalent than entities offering 14 weeks of primary leave. There appeared to be a strong correlation between the number of weeks of parental leave offered primary caregivers and female representation at the board level. The correlation was quite high in Consumer Staples and Financials, at 0.39 and 0.27, respectively.





Our analysis of the Equileap data found that companies offer an average of just under three weeks of paid leave for primary parental carers and 1.25 weeks for secondary parental carers. The most generous leave benefits involved a maximum of 28 weeks offered to both primary and secondary carers.

More than 40% of respondents in the S&P Global/AARP survey said they took less than three weeks off following the birth or adoption of a child. Just 10% of respondents took more than 12 weeks off.

Employees at the largest companies in the U.S. took the most time off. Nearly 30% of respondents in the S&P Global/AARP survey at firms with more than $10 billion in revenue took seven weeks or more after the birth or adoption of their child.

The results of the individual survey also show that larger companies offered a wider variety of benefits to their employees. Nearly 60% of respondents at companies with more than $1 billion in revenue said their companies offered paid maternity or paternity leave, compared to 42% at companies with less than $1 billion in revenue. Forty-three percent of respondents at companies with more than $1 billion in revenue said their companies offered unpaid leave for parents or caregivers—five percentage points higher than the level reported by individuals at firms with less than $1 billion in revenue.

Larger companies were more likely to offer flexible work schedules as well. Forty-three percent of parent respondents at companies with more than $1 billion in revenue said flexible work schedules were made available to them, compared to 38% of respondents at companies with less than $1 billion in revenue.

The offering of flexible work schedules varied notably from one sector to another and even differed from survey respondents who identified themselves as parents of younger children versus those with family caregiving responsibilities in the last 12 months.

Nearly 42% of family caregivers in the survey who worked in the consumer sector said their firms offered flexible work schedules, followed by 37% in the industrials sector and nearly 38% in the financials sector. Paid family care leave was most common among respondents working in the real estate sector, where 44% of respondents said their firms offered the benefit, followed by 35% in the industrials sector.

Meanwhile, 50% of parents in the survey who worked in the industrials sector said their firms offered flexible work schedules, followed by 49% in the technology, media and telecommunications sector and nearly 41% in the financials sector. The financials sector also led the way with paid maternity/paternity leave, with nearly 64% of parents working in the sector saying in the survey their firm made that benefit available.

Across sectors, larger companies tend to offer more benefits, but smaller firms often have more room to maneuver. Lola, a feminine-product company launched in 2015, has offered leave that compared favorably to policies at many large organizations. Alexandra Friedman, co-founder and Co-CEO of Lola, said the company offered 12 weeks paid leave for primary and secondary caregivers and didn’t distinguish between genders.

Ms. Friedman wrote the policy knowing that she would be the first to use it. Fellow co-founder Jordana Kier went on maternity leave a little over a year later.

"We knew that we would be our own test lab and learn from the policy that we rolled out, because we ourselves are female founders and new moms, and we're tackling reproductive health issues. We've learned a lot in that process,” Ms. Friedman said. Of the company’s 45 employees, “At any given moment, at least 10% of the team is on leave.”

VI. Setting the tone at the top

While offering more generous benefits and leave policies seem to attract more women into leadership roles, simply having the policies isn’t enough. Companies and their senior leaders need to create a culture that promotes work-life balance and normalizes taking leave for extraordinary life events.