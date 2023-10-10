But what does AI really think of itself? Figure 1 shows the pros and cons that OpenAI's ChatGPT summarized for us when prompted with the following question: "Should AI be used by companies?" None of the answers came as a surprise. However, one critical aspect — "Works poorly with little data" — was omitted by ChatGPT, and we added this item to the graphic for completeness. AI does not work well in the absence of large and relevant datasets. It seems an obvious pre-requisite for harnessing AI's power, but it is often neglected by human practitioners and, thus, by AI itself. In fact, this omission points to the intrinsic limitation of current AI-based technologies: none of them can come up with an original contribution, i.e., something beyond the data they are fed. The role of model creators and users of AI techniques thus remains central, and these individuals must ensure that AI produces actionable outputs that do not defy intuition and general understanding.



Machine learning for credit scoring and credit risk surveillance

The challenge of data, in terms of both quantity and relevance, and the related quality of AI-based systems surfaces in all its glory when applying machine learning techniques in predictive credit risk analytics, for example, for the generation of early warning signals of potential creditworthiness deterioration of a credit risk portfolio. To mitigate these issues, early warning frameworks used by credit risk managers at financial and non-financial corporations tend to include multiple indicators that can be unreliable. These factors — and their accompanying issues — include:

Market signals based on equities, bonds and CDS market prices. They cover only publicly traded companies and are, at times, affected by noisy market-gyrations, driven by supply and demand conditions rather than credit-risk fundamentals.

Company fundamentals that are updated infrequently, and at best quarterly for publicly listed companies, do not lend themselves to generating timely signals. To make things worse, many private companies do not publish audited financial reports.

Payment behavioral models that monitor abrupt changes in the payment of utility bills and loans, or usage of credit lines. These often provide delayed indicators of a potential default event when it is already close to crystallizing.

Sentiment from news, which can be limited for smaller companies that rarely feature in mainstream media, and problematic for larger companies, which could be targeted by misinformation.

Changes in members of the board and senior executives. For small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) which are often run by family members, friends and relatives, the frequent change of directors may simply reflect family events (e.g., marriage, retirement, exitus) rather than genuine credit deterioration.

Fines reports are infrequent and not necessarily related to genuine credit distress, although they may trigger a liquidity crunch that can precipitate financial matters.



To go beyond classical credit risk automation, risk managers need access to alternative signals that complement their analysis by solving for the limited coverage and timeliness of more traditional approaches when applied to SMEs.

One significant opportunity comes from analyzing digital footprints (e.g., website activity, traffic) that companies "leave" in the internet daily. In fact, the share of SMEs that have established a website has been steadily increasing in the past 10 years, accelerating during the COVID-19 pandemic to exceed 75% in the European Union (and in the United States), and is projected to reach 95% in the next few years. A similar trend, albeit less pronounced, is expected in emerging market economies across the globe as they embrace new technology.