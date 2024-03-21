Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Podcast - 21 Mar, 2024

Listen: The Essential Podcast, Episode 99: The Hare and The Tortoise; Tim Edwards and Passive Bonds Potential

author's image

By Nathan Hunt

About this Episode

Tim Edwards, Global Head of Index Investment Strategy at S&P Dow Jones Indices, joins the podcast to discuss his recent research article "The Hare and the Tortoise – Assessing Passive’s Potential in Bonds."

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.

The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.

 

