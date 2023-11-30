About this Episode

In this episode, we review what past events and circumstances have led us to the recent cryptocurrency news plastering the headlines through the lens of author Zeke Faux's absurdist masterpiece titled "Number Go Up: Inside Crypto's Wild Rise and Staggering Fall." Together with Zeke, we cover a wide range of topics including the FTX fraud, the Sam Bankman-Fried trial, Tether, and the bizarre culture within certain crypto communities.



