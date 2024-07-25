Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Podcast - 24 July 2024

Listen: The Essential Podcast, Episode 105: A Conversation with Paul Gruenwald: Global Economic Trends and China's Role

author's image

By Nathan Hunt

About this Episode

In this episode, Nathan sits down with friend of the podcast Paul Grunewald, the Global Chief Economist for S&P Global Ratings, who shares his thoughts on the global macroeconomic picture and the specific economic landscape in China.

More S&P Global Content:

Credits:

  • Host/Author: Nathan Hunt
  • Producer/Editor: Patrick Moroney
  • Published With Assistance From: Kyle May, Kurt Burger, Camille McManus

www.spglobal.com

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.


Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Deezer.

The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English