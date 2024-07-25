S&P Global Offerings
Podcast - 24 July 2024
By Nathan Hunt
About this Episode
In this episode, Nathan sits down with friend of the podcast Paul Grunewald, the Global Chief Economist for S&P Global Ratings, who shares his thoughts on the global macroeconomic picture and the specific economic landscape in China.
The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.
Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Deezer.
The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.