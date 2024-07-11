S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Podcast - 11 July 2024
By Nathan Hunt
About this Episode
In this episode, Nathan is joined by Joined by Susan Reinhard, Senior Vice President and Director of the AARP Public Policy Institute, to explore the challenges faced by working caregivers and the importance of supporting them in the workplace. Together they dive into the increasing need for caregiving as the population ages and the impact it has on today's workforce.
More S&P Global Content:
Credits:
The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.
Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Deezer.
The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.