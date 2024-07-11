Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Podcast - 11 July 2024

Listen: The Essential Podcast, Episode 104: Understanding the Challenges of Caregiving while Working with Susan Reinhard

author's image

By Nathan Hunt

About this Episode

In this episode, Nathan is joined by Joined by Susan Reinhard, Senior Vice President and Director of the AARP Public Policy Institute, to explore the challenges faced by working caregivers and the importance of supporting them in the workplace. Together they dive into the increasing need for caregiving as the population ages and the impact it has on today's workforce.

More S&P Global Content:

Credits:

  • Host/Author: Nathan Hunt
  • Producer/Editor: Patrick Moroney
  • Published With Assistance From: Kyle May, Kurt Burger, Camille McManus

www.spglobal.com

The Essential Podcast from S&P Global is dedicated to sharing essential intelligence with those working in and affected by financial markets. Host Nathan Hunt focuses on those issues of immediate importance to global financial markets—macroeconomic trends, the credit cycle, climate risk, ESG, global trade, and more—in interviews with subject matter experts from around the world.


Listen and subscribe to this podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and Deezer.

The Essential Podcast is edited and produced by Patrick Moroney.

Content Type

Podcast

Language

English