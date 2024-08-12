S&P Global Offerings
SUSTAINABILITY
The majority of companies today are exposed to physical assets at risk due to climate change. Understanding how to prevent or mitigate billions of dollars’ worth of climate risk is essential.
Solution
Top Geopolitical Risks of 2024
Marion Amiot, the Head of Climate Economics for S&P Global Ratings joins the Seek & Prosper Interview Series to discuss physical risks from climate change. She covers the variety of physical risks and how they affect economies differently, different pathways depending on the extent of decarbonization, and the need for international support for countries most affected by climate change.
S&P Global Market Intelligence