Seek & Prosper — 13 Sep, 2022
Ruth Yang, the Global Head of Thought Leadership at S&P Global Ratings joins the Seek & Prosper Interview Series to discuss private debt. She covers the reasons for the private debt market growth over the last ten years, the future of private debt as interests rates creep upward, and the importance of direct lending for a healthy economy.
This interview is part of the Seek & Prosper Interview Series. View the rest of the series here.