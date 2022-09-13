Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Seek & Prosper — 13 Sep, 2022

Watch: The Role of Hydrogen in the Energy Transition — Video Interview

By Nathan Hunt and Roman Kramarchuk

Roman Kramarchuk, Head of Energy Scenarios, Policy and Technology Analytics at S&P Global Commodity Insights joins the Seek & Prosper Interview Series to discuss the role of hydrogen in the energy transition. He covers the benefits of hydrogen as a fuel source, the different color coding of hydrogen based upon feedstock, and the technical and organizational issues holding hydrogen back in a warming world.

This interview is part of the Seek & Prosper Interview Series. View the rest of the series here.

Content Type

Video

Language

English