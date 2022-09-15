S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Seek & Prosper — 15 Sep, 2022
By Nathan Hunt
Marion Amiot, the Head of Climate Economics for S&P Global Ratings joins the Seek & Prosper Interview Series to discuss physical risks of climate change. She covers the variety of physical risks and how they affect economies differently, different pathways depending on the extent of decarbonization, and the need for international support for countries most affected by climate change.
This interview is part of the Seek & Prosper Interview Series. View the rest of the series here.