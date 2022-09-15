Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Seek & Prosper — 15 Sep, 2022

Watch: The Physical Risks of Climate Change — Video Interview

author's image

By Nathan Hunt

Marion Amiot, the Head of Climate Economics for S&P Global Ratings joins the Seek & Prosper Interview Series to discuss physical risks of climate change. She covers the variety of physical risks and how they affect economies differently, different pathways depending on the extent of decarbonization, and the need for international support for countries most affected by climate change.

