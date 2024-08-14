Understanding supply chain resilience

Over the past decade, global supply chains have endured numerous disruptions, notably the US-China tensions, the consumer goods boom during the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Additionally, various natural disasters, financial crises and operational challenges have further created volatility in supply chain resilience. While operational activities recovered from the post pandemic boom in 2023, significant supply chain risks remain in industrial policy, labor actions and environmental policy implementation as we approach 2025. Although supply chains need to continue building resilience, it remains uncertain whether corporations and their investors are prepared to invest in the necessary fortifications. Therefore, it is crucial to discover the benefits of supply chain resilience amid rising geopolitical risks, including improved adaptability, disruption management and operational continuity, while exploring strategies to enhance these critical aspects.

Global supply chains recovered from the post-pandemic boom in 2023 and the need for enhanced supply chain resilience is evident, though corporate commitment to this goal remains to be seen. Companies may be cutting inventory balances and lowering supplier diversification due to falling operating margins and higher interest rates. Although there is no shortage of technology to support supply chain resilience, many companies seek short-term returns on investment. Previous experiences with technologies like blockchain have left some hesitant. Ongoing supply chain resilience strategies include greater engagement with labor unions, geographic diversification to mitigate operational risks, close monitoring of environmental profiles, reshoring, and improved supplier engagement to manage tariff and geopolitical risks.

Strategies for building supply chain resilience: Technology toolkit for enabling resilience

Deploying technology to enhance a supply chain resilience initiative demands a keen focus on return on investment. While some large enterprises have the resources to invest in emerging technologies, most participants in the supply chain sector will not pursue digital transformation without a high likelihood of a reasonable return on investment (ROI).

Financial impact is a primary driver of digital transformation among supply chain companies. According to 451 Research’s “Supply Chain Digital Transformation Enterprise Survey 2023,” over 30% of respondents identified new revenue opportunities or cost savings as the main drivers for digital transformation within their organizations.

Currently, just over one-third of supply chain organizations have deployed AI and machine learning technologies, with an additional 30% in the proof-of-concept stage. Among these companies, AI and machine learning are ranked as the third most important technologies supporting digital transformation efforts, following cloud computing and internet of things connectivity.

The supply chain management outlook has grown more cautious about adopting new technologies due to past experiences with questionable promises. Technologies such as blockchain and autonomous vehicles, which were initially touted as revolutionary, have yet to deliver significant ROIs.

Fuel efficiency and sustainability are also critical for supporting supply chain resilience. Among commercial transportation companies, fuel efficiency is one of the most important digital transformation projects, primarily aimed at cost savings. Improved fuel efficiency can increase a company's cash reserves, providing a financial buffer during supply chain disruptions. The ROI from fuel efficiency can also enable supply chain companies to invest in other projects to enhance supply chain resilience.