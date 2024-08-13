Monetary policy movements

On the monetary policy front in the US, economic projections reveal a nuanced landscape shaped by global and regional factors. The unexpected robust growth reported in the final quarter of 2023 prompted an upward revision for 2024, with forecasts indicating an increase from an initial estimate of 1.4% to 1.7% in GDP growth. Moreover, core inflation rates for personal consumption expenditure (PCE) remained stable at 2.0% in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting the Federal Reserve's commitment to maintaining inflation near its 2% target. However, this narrative of stability is juxtaposed with anticipated rises in unemployment rates, projected to peak at 4.4% in late 2025, because of past monetary tightening measures.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's decision to leave its policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.50% in June signals a cautious approach to economic management. Chair Jerome Powell's remarks, emphasizing the economy's resilience but dismissing expectations of an imminent rate cut, underscore the central bank's commitment to gradual adjustments. This strategic stance aims to navigate the delicate balance between sustaining growth momentum and guarding against inflationary pressures.

As for monetary policy in Latin America, the financial authorities in the so-called LatAm 5 are transitioning to a less restrictive stance, aiming for a neutral policy that neither accelerates nor reduces economic growth. A neutral interest rate is achieved when the economy is at full employment with stable inflation. Brazil and Chile have made significant moves toward this neutrality, and with well-anchored inflation expectations, Brazil's central bank could potentially reduce rates by another 300 basis points, while Chile's could cut rates by 200 basis points.

Mexico is expected to follow a similar path. However, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) must consider the actions of the US Federal Reserve to avoid significantly narrowing the spread between US and Mexican interest rates, which could lead to capital outflows. We believe that Mexico and Colombia have more room to lower interest rates, but this may need to wait until inflation is under control. Peru also has the capacity to reduce its policy rate further to achieve a neutral stance.

The Bank of Japan has taken a historic step toward normalizing its monetary policy. Solid results from wage negotiations influenced the bank's March decision. It maintains that sustainable inflation should be driven by consumer demand supported by adequate wage increases. The 2023 annual wage negotiations reported an impressive average increase of 3.6%, the highest since 1993. However, nominal monthly average cash earnings grew modestly, up only 1.2% year over year in 2023. This trend reflects several factors: smaller wage increases at small enterprises compared with large ones, a faster increase in part-time workers compared with full-time workers, and a decline in nonscheduled hours worked. Since April 2022, real monthly average cash earnings have consistently declined, suppressing private consumption, despite a recovery in demand for services following the easing of COVID-19 containment measures.

According to the Bank of Japan's latest forecasts, it anticipates the country’s underlying inflation will reach a level generally consistent with its 2% inflation target in the second half of its projected period, which is the third quarter of 2025 to the first quarter of 2027. This reflects its projection that the output gap will improve and long-term inflation expectations will rise in line with further strengthening for a virtuous cycle between wages and prices. Bank Governor Kazuo Ueda expects the policy rate to rise to the neutral rate of interest by the end of its forecast period.

As progress on inflation continues in the eurozone, the European Central Bank has begun to ease policy despite multiple factors influencing interest rates. Headline inflation in the eurozone has decreased, alongside a decline in core inflation. Looking ahead to 2024, we anticipate further decreases in core inflation. This is likely due to a slowdown in nominal wage increases and a moderation in firm profit margins.

The path of monetary policy post-June 2024 appears increasingly uncertain, with the ECB adopting a data-dependent approach on a meeting-by-meeting basis. Policy rates are set to remain sufficiently restrictive as needed. Our latest update suggests the ECB may reduce rates by 75 basis points in 2024 (down from 100 basis points in April), followed by cuts of 125 basis points in 2025 and an additional 50 basis points in 2026.

Uncertainty is partly attributed to persistent service price inflation. We anticipate moderation in service price increases throughout 2024 and into 2025. However, robust labor market conditions pose a risk of sustained high service price inflation in the latter half of 2024. If service prices do not moderate, the disinflationary trend in both headline and core inflation could stall. This risk is particularly acute between April and July, as higher oil prices compared with 2023 levels are expected to elevate energy price inflation, even absent further escalations in Middle Eastern conflicts.

We anticipate that lower interest rates will begin to support economic activity, but not until late 2024. Initially, the impact may be modest, especially as some borrowers will still face higher rates when refinancing loans taken out before rate increases began.

Market expectations of upcoming rate cuts have already decreased interbank lending rates (Euribor), which serve as a benchmark for short-term commercial loans. This decline has lowered borrowing costs, particularly for mortgages. However, interest rates on bank loans to nonfinancial corporations, which rose significantly with ECB rate hikes, will take longer to adjust to lower policy rates. Nonetheless, corporate spreads are already narrowing due to reduced rate expectations and some economic improvement.

Lower policy rates will also translate into reduced deposit rates for households and firms. Despite being an important transmission channel, deposit rates have not reacted as strongly to higher policy rates since 2022, which may limit the impact of expected declines.

Furthermore, the outcome of several key elections, including those for the European Parliament, will critically shape the progress of the European Green Deal and associated regulatory frameworks. The trajectory of environmental policies hangs in the balance, poised to influence regional sustainability agendas and global climate action efforts.

The convergence of economic, political, and environmental factors underscores the complexity of navigating today's interconnected world. As stakeholders grapple with uncertainties and shifting dynamics, strategic foresight and adaptive policymaking remain imperative in creating a more resilient and sustainable future.