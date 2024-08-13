China’s economic growth is uneven and unsteady

Uneven recovery in both supply and demand. Since mainland China relinquished its zero-COVID policy at the end of 2022, economic recovery has been uneven. Sectors hit hardest by zero-COVID measures have rebounded fast, whereas segments of the economy that functioned relatively normally under pandemic controls have rebounded slowly. On the supply side, such dynamics are evident in the fast rebound of the service sector and the sluggish recovery of the industrial sector. On the demand side, they are manifested in a more vigorous rebound in consumption relative to the rebound in investment.

Sharp rebound in the hard-hit segments of the economy. The hospitality, transportation, and real estate industries saw the biggest recoveries within the service sector; these industries' activities were the worst hit by pandemic controls or regulatory crackdowns. Consumer markets have witnessed the highest advances in the areas, such contact and mobility services, where consumers were most adversely affected by pandemic limitations.

Struggles with housing market recovery. Mainland China’s housing market downturn had shown signs of recovery in downstream activities. Housing construction completion, sales and mortgages have all returned to growth in early 2023 on the back of policy support. However, these improvements have failed to induce a recovery in housing starts, which have remained in deep contraction. In addition, the rise in property prices has stumbled.

Unbalanced labour market recovery. Since pandemic controls expired, the labour market has generally seen a modest improvement. At the end of 2022, the urban unemployment rate fell from 5.5% to the low-5% range However, after the economy reopened, the youth unemployment rate Given that young workers are more likely to be consumers, rising youth unemployment inhibits a recovery in consumer demand. Their rising employment challenges are likely to delay starting families, which will have a negative impact on both the demand for homes and birth rates.

Modest dose of stimulus. Although the suspension of pandemic control measures was a sign that policy might change to boost the economy, the stimulus since reopening has been small. Total social finance, the broadest indicator of mainland China's liquidity, has grown at a slower rate than it did at the end of 2022, most likely because of consumer caution towards debt accumulation countering state-owned firm borrowing strength. The growth of infrastructure investment has also slowed.

China’s Economy - Global Impact

Chinese imports is the world’s second largest goods importer, accounting for close to 11% of the world’s goods imports in 2022. Mongolia (83.9%), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (54.4%), Vietnam (27.5%), and Laos (26.5%) had the highest trade exposure to mainland China in terms of goods exports to China as a proportion of GDP exceeding 25% in 2022. The G20 economies with the highest exposure to mainland Chinese demand in 2020 (in terms of exports to mainland China as a share of GDP) included South Korea (11.4%), Saudi Arabia (8.8%), Australia (8.0%) and Indonesia (6.6%).

The wobbly economic recovery is unlikely to cause mainland China to retrench its external lending. Mainland China’s foreign lending is largely based on geopolitical rather than commercial considerations. Since President Xi Jinping assumed office in 2013, mainland China’s external lending has grown by an average annual rate of 12.3% and has not contracted in any single year. Moreover, mainland China’s external lending is manageable given its relatively small size. External lending (excluding reserve assets, account receivables and trade credit) totaled US$1.65 trillion at the end of 2022, or 9.2% of the Chinese GDP.

The Chinese government has officially acknowledged the need for significant policy support to bolster business confidence and affected households. Therefore, lifting domestic demand, particularly Chinese consumer demand was identified by President Xi Jinping, as the top economic objective for 2023 in his speech at the Central Economic Work Conference in mid-December 2022. Xi also acknowledged the necessity of expanding state investment to spur investment recovery, contributing to China’s economic growth.

Regional administrations disclosed their 2023 targets for their regional economies in the run-up to the National People's Congress in March. At the Congress itself, the central government released a variety of China’s economic goals for the year 2023. Ten regions set their 2023 fixed asset investment (FAI) growth objective lower than their region's actual FAI growth rate in 2022, out of the 25 provincial-level regional governments that have published their 2023 economic plans. The regional governments' cautious FAI targets reflect limited financial resources, the property-sector downturn and weakened sentiment in regional business communities.