The years ahead will be defined by a set of shared challenges - climate risk, making the energy transition, disruptive technology and cybersecurity, inequities, and pandemics.

Yet, the continued growth of global trade has raised questions for countries and businesses, including around the risks of interdependence. Globalization – in which macroeconomic forces, trade policies, and global supply chains link countries and corporations closer together across borders – is being reconsidered due to policy, security, and economic issues. As a result, many governments, business and civil actors are considering the value of moving toward a more insular approach to trade and commerce as countries look to position themselves in a rapidly changing landscape. This shift – sometimes known as “deglobalization”, represents a developing geopolitical risk for businesses.

One of the significant drivers of the deglobalization movement was the 2008 global financial crisis. In response to global economic instability, some governments refocused their policies and rhetoric around protectionism, introducing limits to the free flow of trade and investment across borders.

Recently, protectionist policies have been fueled by the global pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Following the invasion, 24 countries implemented export bans, covering basic foodstuffs such as wheat, sugar and oils, according to the International Food Policy Research Institute.

Acute supply chain disruptions and rising protectionism have fueled fears of shortages that, have led governments to consider strategies such as reshoring (bringing their supply chains home), nearshoring (building supply chains with their neighbors) and friendshoring (trusting their supply chains to their allies). Governments are also pursuing industrial policies in the wake of recent geopolitical developments. Both the US CHIPS and Science Act, passed in 2022, and the European Chips Act, approved in April, were triggered by the global semiconductor shortage, and seek to ensure adequate production of US- and EU-made chips for domestic manufacturers – even when homegrown technology is more costly than imported supplies.

Multidimensional social challenges have contributed to the debate over globalization and its effects. The emergence of interconnected, country-level risks has forced businesses to reconsider how to operate in a post-pandemic world. These risks include climate risk, economics and inflation, international security, COVID-19 recovery efforts, trade flows and access to credit.

While the debate around deglobalization is likely to persist, S&P Global Market Intelligence’s data, including vast trade intelligence, forecasts a return to a long-term trend of growth in global trade in the years ahead.

At this point, deglobalization is more of a point of rhetoric than an economic trend. However, the risks of deglobalization are real, and substantial.