Daily Update: August 9, 2024

Consider the plastic bottle. Made of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) derived from petroleum-based ethylene glycol and purified terephthalic acid, the plastic bottle is meant to be used briefly and discarded. Plastic bottles have become an unwitting symbol of a wasteful and polluting age. However, PET plastic can be recycled. Trade groups around the world have committed to increasing the amount of recycled material in PET products to reduce waste and raw material usage. However, the laws of supply and demand have complicated these initiatives and disrupted plans for increasing post-consumer recycled content in plastic bottles and other PET products.

Governments have been slow to adopt extended producer responsibility policies that incentivize PET recycling. To forestall government action, industry trade groups have adopted voluntary targets for post-consumer or recycled resin. The US Plastics Pact, with signatories such as The Coca-Cola Co., Nestlé and Kraft Heinz, was formed in 2020 and set a 2025 deadline to use an average 30% of post-consumer resin, or responsibly sourced bio-based content, in all plastic packaging. The initiative also includes different goals by material, with beverage bottles targeted to be produced from 25% post-consumer recycled content by 2026 and 60% by 2030. But in June, those goals were pushed back. Now, companies have until 2030 to reach the 30% goal.

Two problems are driving this delay. First, virgin resin remains cheap, pushing down costs for post-consumer material and reducing profit margins for recyclers. Second, there isn’t enough recycled material available.

According to the National Association for PET Container Resources, only about 30% of all PET products in the US are being collected and recycled. That percentage has remained consistent for the past decade, even as percentage goals for recycled materials have increased. Meanwhile, recycled PET demand varies across the country. Locations close to ports have increased demand for virgin resin from Asia, and those near recycling centers, particularly in the Southeast, have increased demand for post-consumer material.

According to a recent McKinsey report, if US Plastics Pact signatories meet their stated recycled-content commitments, demand for recycled PET will increase 15% per year until 2030. However, the supply of recycled PET is expected to only grow at about 1% per year, meaning demand would be triple the available supply by 2030, increasing the cost of recycled PET and incentivizing brands to use virgin resin.

By comparison, the Mexican PET market is at a considerable advantage. The country has the capacity to recycle 70% of the PET end-user packaging in its market. Despite this, Mexico, like the US, will require higher collection rates to capitalize on its advantage.

Today is Friday, August 9, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.