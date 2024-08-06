Daily Update: August 6, 2024

S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global — 6 August 2024
By Nathan Hunt
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
Investors in the metals and mining sector rarely sleep well. Price volatility is constant, and short bursts of windfall cash flows are followed by years of depressed prices. Continual investment is required. In mining, economically viable deposits are quickly exploited, forcing mining companies to invest in new discoveries or more efficient processes for less economically viable deposits. Many metals processing plants such as steel mills are reaching the end of their productive lives, and manufacturers need to choose between investing in upgrades or replacing facilities with more sustainable options. In either case, the costs are massive. Finally, there is China. For decades, China has been a major consumer and producer of metals, but a slowdown in demand due to a downturn in its property sector has upended industry dynamics.
The challenge for the sector is that it requires huge amounts of capital, mostly from credit markets, but the unpredictable nature of returns creates uncertainty and doubt. S&P Global Ratings published an industry credit outlook in January providing context for the long-term challenges of the metals and mining industry.
Price volatility remains a challenge for the industry in 2024. Although there appear to be limits on how low prices can go, prices for most metals fell 20%-30% in January from record highs in 2021 and 2022. Among other factors, the property slowdown in China has created a drag on prices. For the better part of two decades, construction in China generated huge demand for metals, supporting the development of an expanded Chinese domestic steel industry. The Chinese metals industry has reacted to lower domestic demand by intensifying its efforts to expand internationally, leading to accusations of dumping, or selling steel below its normal value. However, S&P Global Ratings believes that supply constraints for many metals have reduced supply-demand imbalances. Processing metals is energy-intensive and generates high levels of carbon emissions. This creates a global disincentive to overproduce, which could help steady the industry’s historically volatile prices. In addition, the time it takes to develop a new mine stretches beyond two decades in most regions. Even as prices climb, the industry cannot pivot quickly to increasing supply.
The carbon footprint of the metals and mining sector will also require substantial investment as certain regions aggressively decarbonize heavy industry. Some steel producers are investing in electric arc furnace steel minimills, while others are replacing coal-fired furnaces with hydrogen. Steel is responsible for between 7% and 9% of global carbon emissions and has earned a reputation as a leading hard-to-abate sector. Mining has its own environmental and social issues to confront.
Capital expenditures will remain high for the metals and mining sector regardless of price pressures. Existing mines and factories will require ongoing investment, and the discovery of mines, as well as the building and retrofitting of factories, will require new investments. Unlike many sectors, mergers in the mining sector rarely generate efficiencies since mines continue to require the same resources as before.
Today is Tuesday, August 6, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
The impact of a megatrend like climate change could be material to the creditworthiness of issuers and debt instruments. Scenario analysis can be particularly useful when we have limited visibility of how risks may develop — and can provide transparency on how transition and physical climate risks across different sectors or regions may evolve and affect ratings.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
An ongoing rout in equity markets, fueled partly by fears that the Federal Reserve has kept interest rates too high for too long, will not force central bank officials to slash rates before their September meeting, Fed watchers said. However, the Fed is now expected to cut rates significantly more before year-end than previously anticipated. It is unlikely to move earlier unless the stock market's woes spread quickly through the broader economy.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
US corporate borrowers swing into the second half of the year amid the prospect of improving — but still fragile — credit conditions, with the economy seemingly settling into a soft landing and the Fed poised to lower interest rates.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Global Manufacturing PMI, sponsored by J.P.Morgan and compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence showed worldwide supply chains to have been increasingly adversely affected by shipping delays in July. Shipping delays also led to reduced global export orders. Moreover, the effect of higher shipping rates on production costs intensified, and will remain a factor to be monitored in the coming months.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
European carbon permits hit a near two-month high in the week ended Aug. 2, supported by stronger gas even though fundamentals remained largely bearish. EUAs were trading at Eur70.56/mtCO2e ($77/mtCO2e) at 1417 GMT on Aug. 2, compared with a settlement price of Eur67.65/mtCO2e on July 26, ICE data showed.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
This summer brought two separate but significant events that proved one thing: spending on cloud security is set to soar. In July, Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz walked away from a $23 billion deal with Google, choosing instead to bet on its own growth and pursue an IPO. Around the same time, CrowdStrike released a faulty security update, causing an outage that left flights grounded and IT systems hobbled. This MediaTalk episode explores the effects of these two events and how spending on cloud security — both in terms of enterprise IT budgets and potential M&A — is expected to increase in the coming months and years.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Our conference provides a unique opportunity to hear from S&P Global Ratings' senior European structured finance analysts, renowned industry experts, engage in interactive panel discussions and connect with other market participants in person.
—Register for the event from S&P Global Ratings