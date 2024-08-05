Daily Update: August 5, 2024

Global growth and consumer spending continue to chug along modestly, but there are enough possible storm clouds on the horizon that no one is likely to feel exuberant about global economic activity. Inflation is moderating, but still slightly above targets, and established economic indicators are positive, although perhaps less positive than a month ago. The global economy isn’t bad, but it isn’t great either. It is fine.

In the second quarter of 2024, consumer spending remained resilient with some regional variation. Global demand for goods and services rose, although demand in Europe lagged that of the US and Asia. S&P Global Market Intelligence Purchasing Managers’ Index survey data showed that spending on consumer goods and services activities, including tourism, restaurants and other recreation, grew for the seventh consecutive month in June. Services demand generally grew faster than goods demand in the second quarter. While the PMI data indicates growing demand, that growth fell in the previous month to the lowest level since 2023.

One feature of inflation over the past three years has been the swing between services and manufacturing as the primary driver for higher prices. During COVID-19 lockdowns, manufacturing was the driver of inflation. Supply chain disruptions and higher demand for goods from consumers stuck at home pushed prices higher. As lockdowns eased, services became the primary driver, as demand for travel and entertainment drove an increase in prices. In June, global PMI data compiled by S&P Global showed that prices for goods and services rose at the lowest level in the last 3.5 years. This may indicate that global inflation is finally moderating after the pandemic disruptions.

Using historical models, PMI results from June indicate that the global economy is growing at 3%. However, the data also shows softening growth prospects. PMI surveys include questions about anticipated output that is used to create the PMI Future Output Index, which is based on sentiment rather than actual orders. This index is frequently used to indicate confidence in growth. In June, the PMI Future Output Index showed the lowest level of optimism in seven months.

Ken Wattret, global economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said that global growth is being supported by moderating inﬂation, more accommodative ﬁnancial conditions and a pickup in global trade. Wattret’s projection for actual global GDP growth is unchanged at 2.7%. The economist suggests that inflation will continue to moderate, led by more stable prices for core goods, although upside risks to inflation include tight labor market conditions, adverse weather, disruptions to supply chains and increased protectionism. Wattret anticipates that central banks will loosen monetary policy over the next six months, although a return to pre-pandemic interest rates looks unlikely.

