Daily Update: August 22, 2024

The road to net-zero emissions runs through emerging markets. China, the EU and the US have well-developed renewables sectors that are cost-competitive with fossil fuels. Funding in developed markets is abundant, and government incentives are generous. But emerging markets will struggle to parallel-path energy security and energy transition. Defaults have burned credit markets in emerging economies, and tax incentives have little value to people at the poverty line. Despite these challenges, several emerging market economies, including India, Vietnam and Mexico, are gaining traction with renewable energy projects and carbon removal projects.

With its fast-growing economy and the world’s largest population, India is indispensable in the energy transition. If India powers its economic rise exclusively with coal and oil, then the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change are unachievable. However, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking to achieve renewables growth without driving up energy prices. In practical terms, that means balancing a renewables push with the continued expansion of natural gas.

As of 2023, India was among the top five importers of LNG, which produces considerably fewer emissions than coal. India has also targeted 500 GW of fossil fuel-free power generation capacity by 2030. For India to achieve this goal, it will look to newer nuclear technologies, such as small modular reactors, as well as rooftop solar projects. Installing rooftop solar panels would likely add 30 GW of solar capacity and cut emissions by as much as 720 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent. In a country where many citizens still live without electricity for all or most of the day, current rooftop solar projects could enable 10 million households to obtain some free electricity.

However, investors and project developers in India are moving away from renewables projects amid concerns over demand weakness and financing. Premium pricing has moved to projects focused on afforestation/reforestation, cookstoves and biochar segments. But some investors believe that renewable energy projects have an advantage over carbon capture and reduction projects because renewable energy provides ongoing cash flow with relatively low maintenance costs.

Vietnam has taken a government-led approach to renewable energy demand generation by introducing a Direct Power Purchase Mechanism (DPPA), which allows large energy customers to stipulate renewable energy as their preferred source. Vietnam has set a net-zero emission goal of 2050. The DPPA will help renewable energy generators acquire and serve a customer base, but questions remain about the capacity of the energy grid to reach customers with this service across municipalities.

Mexico’s renewables push is centered on its fast-growing automobile sector. As near-shoring transforms Mexico into a manufacturing powerhouse, many customers are starting to ask questions about the emissions profile of Mexican manufacturing. Mexico is one of the top five countries in the world in terms of solar potential, but much more investment and infrastructure will be necessary to actualize that potential.

