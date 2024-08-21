Daily Update: August 21, 2024

China is the global leader in electric vehicles. Over 41% of new vehicles sold in June in China were either pure electric or hybrid. In the first half of 2024, China produced 4.93 million EVs, and Chinese manufacturers have built more than half the EVs produced globally. China has also been replacing much of its gasoil-burning trucking fleet with heavy-duty trucks that burn LNG. From January through May, sales of LNG-fueled heavy-duty trucks rose 127% year over year to 92,562 units, accounting for 21.4% of the country's total heavy-duty truck sales. More EVs and more LNG-powered trucks may translate into structurally lower oil demand.

On Aug.13, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said it saw a major deceleration in oil demand growth led by China. Preliminary data from July suggests that Chinese oil imports fell to their lowest level since September 2022, when the country was experiencing lockdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic. Chinese oil demand has fallen steadily for the past three months.

Data from China’s independent refineries indicate low utilization rates of about 52% as of July 10. Gasoil output at these refineries fell 12% month over month to a 26-month low. According to S&P Global Commodity Insights, a sluggish housing market, slow construction of infrastructure projects, and growing use of LNG-fueled heavy-duty trucks and EVs could account for the low demand for gasoil in the Chinese market.

The IEA and OPEC have been engaged in a very public disagreement about the future direction of global oil demand, and Chinese oil demand in particular. In July 2023, OPEC forecast healthy oil demand growth mainly due to demand growth from a revitalized Chinese economy exiting pandemic restrictions. However, in recent months, OPEC has revised the expected demand for crude downward, striking a bearish tone. The IEA has also been revising oil demand numbers downward for 2024 and 2025, reflecting lower demand from China. The IEA believes that peak global oil demand will come before 2030, while OPEC believes that oil demand will not plateau until 2035. S&P Global Commodity Insights forecasts that global oil demand — including biofuels — will peak in 2034.

If the IEA’s projections are accurate, this may indicate that even with production cuts from OPEC+ countries, the world may soon see oil supply outstripping demand. More bullish sentiments on oil demand see a future in which demand from India grows very quickly, replacing and exceeding lower demand from China.

"Peak oil demand in China will come earlier than in India, where demand may continue to keep growing for much longer given the relative lower base, economic expansions and a young population," said Kang Wu, global head of demand research at S&P Global.

