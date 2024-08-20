Daily Update: August 20, 2024

There is something about the heat of August that naturally drives consideration of solar power. Three recent podcasts from S&P Global Commodity Insights look at the growth of solar power from different angles. From the investor perspective, an interview with Sheldon Kimber, founder and CEO of independent power producer Intersect Power, explores the business case for solar power in the “Energy Evolution” podcast. S&P Global expert Cormac Gilligan joins the “EnergyCents” podcast to talk about diverging supply and demand for solar power. Finally, the “Platts Future Energy” podcast discusses the recent unprecedented growth of solar energy.

All three podcasts agree that solar power has enjoyed a few years of massive growth, much of which was driven by higher energy prices. In 2022, 245 GW of new solar was installed globally. Last year, new installations climbed to 424 GW, and installations are expected to top 520 GW in 2024. While this demonstrates the attractiveness of solar energy across many markets, a slowdown is expected. China is forecast to increase solar capacity by only 1%, and some markets in Europe are expected to be flat for the year.

“One of the key trends is the difference between supply and demand and that we’re probably entering an oversupply of solar panels being generated at the moment,” host Sam Humphreys said on the “EnergyCents” podcast. “Demand is not quite meeting up with that.”

All these additional installations, plus a glut of global solar panel manufacturing capacity, have led to the market oversupply. Billions of dollars have been pumped into manufacturing, particularly in China and Southeast Asia. The US and EU have established policies to protect the development of domestic manufacturing. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) in the US stimulated the solar panel industry, though new solar manufacturing facilities can’t come online overnight. For solar companies, margins have been squeezed.

“When the IRA was passed, we kind of went into enthusiastic ignorance,” Sheldon Kimber said. “I would say we’ve now transitioned into the second phase, which is complaining complacency where people are beginning to realize that it’s not that easy. The IRA has given us some financial supports, but it hasn’t solved all of the industry’s problems.”

China is the world’s leading producer and consumer of solar panels, but domestic demand in China may have reached its limit. Some analysts believe that China could further stimulate demand to cope with oversupply, but there is concern in other markets about the “dumping” of Chinese solar panels at low prices.

Oversupply and lower prices also generate opportunities for the energy sector. In July, solar capacity dropped prices to zero euros per megawatt hour between midday and 3 p.m. Free energy, even if it only lasts for a few hours a day, provides a powerful incentive to add battery capacity.

“Has anybody really made money in renewables?” Kimber asked. “It’s a good question because it has been a painfully thin industry for a long time because we have chosen to build it this way.”

