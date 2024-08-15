Daily Update: August 15, 2024

The torch has passed to Los Angeles. But before the Paris Olympics fades into memory, let us pause and evaluate the business impact of the Games. Money was spent on facilities, and money was made on advertising. Innumerable weekend warriors may feel motivated to buy a new pair of running shoes after watching the upset in the men’s 1,500-meter race. Insurers will be relieved due to the lack of major disruptions. Paris will find itself with bills to pay. And then there are the carbon offsets purchased to achieve the dream of an environmentally friendly Olympics. An event of this scale moves global capital.

Longtime US rightsholder NBCUniversal Media surpassed its previous record of $1.25 billion in Olympic ad sales. Linear and streaming viewership averaged 33.8 million people on a total audience delivery basis in the first four days, up 77% from the first four days of the Tokyo Games, according to data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. This growing audience attracted new and old advertisers to a rare contemporary example of must-see TV. S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan's US Consumer Insights survey found that over 25% of internet adults reported they typically watch the Summer Olympics. Approximately $500 million of NBCUniversal’s advertising haul came from new advertisers, with airlines, beverages, retail and consumer product goods leading the growth.

Beyond media companies, sports apparel manufacturers typically benefit from audiences inspired by Olympic competition. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, US imports of sports products increase an average 11% in Olympic years, versus a 3% average increase in non-Olympic years. In 2021, when the Tokyo Olympics were delayed by COVID-19, US imports of sports products peaked at $20.97 billion. So far, US and EU imports have been lackluster, buoyed only slightly by an influx of replica shirts for the Euro 2024 soccer championships. But imports of swimwear, bicycles and high-end running shoes are expected to increase. Vietnam, which produces many sporting goods and had a 13% share of the global sports footwear and apparel market in 2023, stands to benefit from this year’s anticipated spike in sports purchases.

Global insurers should also be thrilled by the outcome of the Games. The International Olympic Committee buys $800 million of event cancellation coverage for the Summer Games, with anticipated additional claims in the billions. As the Olympic torch boarded the plane to Los Angeles, insurers and reinsurers will likely be grateful that no major disruptions affected the event.

Of course, someone must pay. The total cost of the Paris Olympics is estimated at €8.9 billion, or 0.3% of France’s 2024 GDP. That total comprises €4.5 billion in venue costs and €4.4 billion in operating costs. One of the arguments used by advocates of Paris’ hosting bid was that the city was already well supplied with sporting venues. Indeed, 95% of the city’s Olympic venues were already in place and required only refurbishment. While there have been cost overruns, the budget for the Games is expected to be substantially offset by revenue generation from public transportation, ticket prices and value-added tax. Paris, unlike the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro after the 2016 Games, will almost certainly avoid a default.

Finally, there are costs associated with the goal of halving the Paris Games’ carbon footprint compared with previous Games. The estimated carbon footprint of the 2024 Paris Games is 1.58 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent, lower than the target of 1.75 MMtCO2e, the organizers said. The organizers have purchased 1.47 MMtCO2e of carbon credits from 13 different projects, but further offsets must be purchased to fully meet goals.

Today is Thursday, August 15, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.