Daily Update: August 14, 2024

With 82 days until the US election, markets have been reacting to a presidential race in flux. Different policy proposals from the two major candidates have implications for commodities and equities markets, and some investors are taking positions based on an anticipated outcome. Brian Luke, head of Commodities, Real & Digital Assets, at S&P Dow Jones Indices, has reviewed the historical performance of commodity and equity indexes in the year following elections in an article titled “Drill Baby Drill: Commodity Performance in U.S. Election Years.” While knowing how markets will react to an eventual Donald Trump or Kamala Harris administration is impossible, the historical patterns are interesting to consider.

Luke’s analysis shows that the S&P GSCI, which broadly tracks commodity markets, has historically trended in a positive direction in the 100 days leading up to an election. In elections where a Republican wins, the S&P GSCI rallies 9% before the election, while in elections with a Democratic winner, the index rallies 8.8%. In the year following the election, commodities markets typically perform well, with the S&P GSCI gaining an average 11.2%, although the gain is slightly higher under Republican administrations. The S&P 500 equity index also experiences good average gains in the year after an election but tends to perform slightly better under Democratic administrations.

Digging deeper into the anticipated policy proposals from both major candidates, a range of market outcomes emerges. For example, under a second Trump administration, a big shift in oil sanctions policy appears likely, with a tightening of sanctions on Iran and a loosening of sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, a Harris administration might look to negotiate a deal with Iran while maintaining pressure on the Russian economy through sanctions.

Harris is likely to continue Biden administration policies that favor renewable energy investments. Her choice of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as a running mate seems to indicate that environmental and climate-friendly policies would remain a priority under a new Democratic administration. Meanwhile, the Project 2025 policy blueprint for a second Trump term, produced by the Heritage Foundation, would encourage rollbacks in climate policies and favor traditional fossil fuel interests over renewables.

Markets have appeared to react to Harris replacing President Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil fell 4.3% over the past month — it's still up 16.5% on the year — which may reflect moderating expectations of a Trump victory. On the other hand, the S&P GSCI Gold rose 4.3% over the past month. Gold typically increases in value due to inflationary worries, but whether the increase in the gold index is due to anticipated inflation under a Harris or Trump administration remains unclear.

Today is Wednesday, August 14, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.