Daily Update: August 13, 2024

S&P Global —13 August 2024
By Nathan Hunt
Start every business day with our analyses of the most pressing developments affecting markets today, alongside a curated selection of our latest and most important insights on the global economy
In 2011, an uprising backed by NATO overthrew and killed former Libyan Prime Minister Moammar Gadhafi. Since then, chaos has become commonplace in Libyan politics, and volatility the norm for Libya’s oil output.
Oil plays an outsized role in Libya’s economy. Libya controls Africa's biggest oil reserves, estimated at 48 billion barrels. Libyan crude is also typically light and low in sulfur, making it popular in the Mediterranean and Northwest Europe. Despite considerable political instability, foreign oil companies, including Spain's Repsol, France's TotalEnergies, Austria's OMV and Norway's Equinor, are eager to partner with Libya's National Oil Corp. to tap into the country’s oil wealth.
Much of the instability in Libya is due to its division into two spheres with competing governments. In the west, the Government of National Unity in Tripoli, recognized by the UN, is run by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh. The Libyan National Army controls the east, centered in Benghazi under the command of Khalifa Haftar. The UN and the Arab League have attempted to forge an agreement that could lead to long-delayed elections and a true national government.
The conflict between the two governments in Libya plays out in the allocation of oil revenue. Libya’s National Oil Corp., the Oil and Gas Ministry, and the Ministry of Finance are frequently at odds over this issue. There is also little stability within these three organizations.
Libya’s National Oil Corp. has seen operations suspended at the Sharara oil field, the country's largest, several times this year. Economic protests at Sharara in January shut down operations for two weeks. Last week, additional protests limited Sharara’s output. The latest protests were believed to have been ordered by Saddam Haftar, the son of Khalifa Haftar, after Spanish authorities issued an arrest warrant for Saddam Haftar based on their investigation of an alleged botched drone deal.
The Oil and Gas Ministry had two competing ministers until recently. Libyan Oil Minister Mohamed Aoun was suspended in March by the Administrative Control Authority, a government oversight body, over a corruption investigation. After Aoun was suspended, he was quickly replaced by Deputy Oil Minister Khalifa Abdul Sadiq, an associate of the nephew of Prime Minister Dbeibeh. Charges against Aoun were later dropped, clearing the way for him to return to his post. This created an unusual situation in which two different oil ministers were working in neighboring buildings in the capital. The situation appears to have finally been resolved last week when Sadiq was arrested on corruption charges related to unauthorized payments to a foreign company.
Despite the differences between various Libyan authorities, there is one point of agreement: The country needs to increase oil production. Libya has set a goal of boosting output to 2 million b/d in the next five years, which is higher than Gadhafi-era production. According to the latest Platts OPEC+ survey from S&P Global Commodity Insights, Libya pumped 1.16 million b/d of crude in June.
Today is Tuesday, August 13, 2024, and here is today’s essential intelligence.
The Michigan Public Service Commission staff on July 26 filed testimony in DTE Electric Co.'s rate case proceeding, recommending that the commission authorize the company a $239.8 million electric rate increase, just over half of DTE's request. The staff's recommendation is premised upon a 9.90% return on equity, which is above national averages tracked by Regulatory Research Associates.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
A key portion of the Treasury yield curve has largely returned to flat, more than two years after it inverted and triggered a blaring recession signal. The spread between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury bond yields, which has been negative since July 2022, briefly reached zero earlier this month after a weaker-than-expected jobs report boosted the expectations for multiple Fed rate cuts before the end of 2024. The spread settled at negative 5 basis points Aug. 8.
—Read the article from S&P Global Market Intelligence
The Spanish Code of Good Practices (CGP) aims to protect vulnerable mortgage borrowers whose primary residence purchase cost was below €300,000. Royal Decree Law 6/2012 initially regulated the GCP, followed by the additional Royal Decree law 1/2013, which also protected vulnerable borrowers from eviction through May 2020. This measure was extended for another four years in the Royal Decree Law 6/2020 until May 2024.
—Read the article from S&P Global Ratings
Stockpiles of oil products at the UAE's Port of Fujairah declined 5.9% in the week ended Aug. 5 to a one-month low as exports in the final week of July almost doubled, according to Fujairah Oil Industry Zone and ship-tracking data. The total fell to 16.737 million barrels, the lowest since July 1, FOIZ data published Aug. 7 showed. Stockpiles have dropped 3.5% since the end of 2023.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
India is likely to see one of the biggest transformations in the world when it comes to energy transition. There is little debate in the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases about choosing between fossil fuels and renewables. Rather, India plans to accelerate growth of all fuel types to cater to the rising energy demand. In doing so, its main aim will be to keep balancing energy security, affordability and sustainability.
—Read the article from S&P Global Commodity Insights
For the first time in years, the Kagan Media & Telecom Summit was back as an in-person event in New York. Listen in as MediaTalk host Mike Reynolds and S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan principal analysts Justin Nielson, Scott Robson and Seth Shafer recount the main takeaways from the event. Justin discusses the outlook for political advertising and retransmission consent fees for broadcasters.
—Listen and subscribe to the podcast from S&P Global Market Intelligence
Join us on 15-16 October for Interact, our flagship software and solutions conference for public and private markets, in New York. Interact provides a unique opportunity to hear experts from across S&P Global and the wider industry, while networking with peers from the investment management, corporate, banking and broader financial community.
—Register for the in-person event from S&P Global Market Intelligence