Daily Update: August 12, 2024

As stocks fell over the last two weeks, many market observers blamed the inaction of the Federal Reserve, saying its decision to hold off on interest rate cuts before its September meeting increased the likelihood of a “hard landing.” Critics of the Fed point to weaker payroll growth in July and higher unemployment as evidence that recession is imminent. They believe that fear of a recession led to the sell-off in equities. The logic of this position is that higher unemployment will lead to lower demand, which, in turn, will lead to further unemployment.

"Rising unemployment among less-educated workers can kick off the downward spiral that leads to a recession because these workers often have less savings to cushion a prolonged period of time looking for work," said Luke Pardue, policy director at the Aspen Institute’s Economic Strategy Group. "Their time spent without a job then translates much more directly into reduced spending compared to when a worker with higher education, and, on average, greater savings, is out of work."

Not everyone agrees that Fed inaction caused the stock market rout of the last two weeks. "If US stocks were selling off because of the US economy, a rate cut from the Fed would be the perfect remedy," said Bret Kenwell, a US investment and options analyst at eToro. "However, other market forces are driving the recent spike in volatility, which may make an emergency rate cut less effective."

Ultimately, the “blame the Fed” theory requires the US economy to be in bad shape due to higher interest rates. The unemployment rate did climb to 4.3% in July, from 4.1% in June. However, higher unemployment would be evidence of the success of the Fed’s attempts to control inflation through higher interest rates. For the last few months, US inflation has been trending toward the Fed’s 2% target. The US economy has also been experiencing strong growth. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, July Purchasing Managers’ Index surveys are indicative of the economy continuing to grow at an annualized 2.2% pace.

In addition, there is some evidence that unemployment is climbing because more people are joining the workforce, rather than growing because people are losing their jobs. The US civilian labor force, Americans either employed or looking for work, grew to a record high of 168.4 million in July.

There is considerable variability in the US unemployment rate depending on education. For Americans with a bachelor’s degree or higher, the unemployment rate was 2.3% in July. For Americans without a high school diploma, the rate was 6.7%. While a rise in unemployment has negative impacts on consumer spending and economic growth at any education level, middle- and upper-income households tend to spend more on goods and services. A sell-off in equities attributed to rising joblessness when the unemployment rate stands at 2.3% for the highest-spending consumers appears faintly illogical.

"We continue to believe that the Fed is also looking at holistic normalization, not simply getting rates right for the equity markets," said Arnim Holzer, global macro strategist at Easterly EAB Risk Solutions. "As a result, issues such as the long-term inflationary expectations, the structure of the labor force and unemployment, and preserving real return for savers are likely to play a role in their thinking. The implications of that are that equity markets may not get the short-term salve they want."

