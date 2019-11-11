5G: Today and for the Future

S&P Global Offerings
12 Nov, 2019
5G service is slowly but surely moving from hype to reality. Though the networks have yet to reach more than a small fraction of current customer bases, wireless operators’ 5G strategies will soon involve price hikes, competitive global markets, expanded commercial services and emerging technologies. Our latest technology research round-up showcases our most essential intelligence on what’s happening with 5G now and looking forward.