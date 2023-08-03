Spencer Welch

Global Head of Oil-Markets Midstream & Downstream Consulting

Spencer brings over 30 years’ industry experience in downstream and oil refining. An expert in his field, he heads up a team of 60, leading the development of downstream oil insight and strategies for some of the world’s biggest organizations.

Globally recognized for making an impact, Spencer has been the driving force behind consulting projects for an African NOC, a Middle Eastern country, a sub-Saharan African refiner, and a European refiner. Now, he’s the lead technical advisor to lenders financing a $3 billion project in Africa.

If Spencer looks familiar, that’s because he’s often the voice of the oil industry, with frequent appearances on global media platforms - including the BBC, Bloomberg, and CNBC. Spencer holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Loughborough University and a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Bristol.