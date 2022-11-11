Jiajia Wang

Principal Analyst, China Light Vehicle Powertrain Forecasting, S&P Global Mobility

Jiajia is a principal research analyst at S&P Global Mobility, focusing on China NEV market research. Her research is mainly for electrification technologies including electric, full hybrid, mild hybrid and fuel cell and extends to different fuel saving roadmaps, NEV infrastructure and NEV regulations. Prior to join S&P Global Mobility, she worked for BEHR Asia with 10 years research experience in automotive industry.