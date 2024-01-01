Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Benito Ting

Executive Director, Product Lead – ETF Plus, ETF and Benchmarking Solutions

Benito Ting leads ETP calculation and analytics solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Benito joined the company in 2014 and has over 15 years of experience in financial services. Benito has held several roles across the Index and ETF data management business including Product Management, Client Services, and Operations.

Benito holds a Master of IT in Business degree from Singapore Management University.