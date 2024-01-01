Beth Sinclair

Principal Analyst

Beth has reported on the marine seismic vessel market since 2008 and is now considered an industry expert. SeismicBase is a unique product, tracking all seismic vessel activity and reporting on relevant news as and when it happens. Beth prides herself in her ability research and write exclusive stories, and has built up trusted industry contacts to help with this endeavour.

During her time with the company (originally ODS-Petrodata, then IHS and IHS Market prior to S&P Global) Beth has worked to develop SeismicBase, enhancing the data coverage of the database and providing a better customer experience. As well as her day job, Beth is the Corporate Responsibility and Green Team lead for the Aberdeen Office, organizing volunteering and environmental events. She is also the Site co-lead for the office and is on the Social Committee.

Beth has an Honours Degree in Art History from the University of Aberdeen and a postgraduate Masters Degree in Journalism with Publishing from Robert Gordon University.