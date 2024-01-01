Roman Kramarchuk has been leading efforts to analyze the impacts of the energy transition – driven by policy changes and technology advancements - on the energy sector. With S&P Global Commodity Insights, and before that with Platts and PIRA, Roman launched and continues to develop analytics offerings providing outlooks around global/regional carbon pricing and environmental markets & policies. He had led and contributes to Future Energy Outlooks, advising clients on longer term energy market views (including reference case and low carbon scenarios), with special focus on clean energy technologies (i.e. hydrogen, electric vehicles/alternative transport, renewables, stationary storage, etc.).



Prior to joining PIRA, Roman was at the U.S. EPA, developing key power plant and industrial emissions regulations at the Clean Air Markets Division. With PG&E and before that at PA Consulting / PHB Hagler Bailly, he evaluated strategies regarding power sector fuel choice, capital investments and energy trading. Roman also worked on international projects to develop power markets and regulatory capacity in Ukraine, Armenia and India. At the U.S Federal Reserve Board, Roman analyzed trends in industrial production.

He has an M.P.P. from the Harvard Kennedy School and a B.A. in economics and B.S.E. in systems engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.