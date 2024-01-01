Brittany Garland

Executive Director, Platforms & Regulatory Compliance

Brittany serves as the head of client engagement for Counterparty Manager. She is responsible for driving automation and efficiency for clients to meet onboarding and regulatory requirements through Counterparty Manager, S&P Global's platform for managing regulatory data and share entity information. She has a broad range of expertise across KYC, credit risk, regulatory compliance, client reference data, and workflow management. Previously, she spent seven years within the operations division at Barclays, most recently managing the Americas client Onboarding team.

Brittany holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Colgate University, United States.