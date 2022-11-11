Global Head, Gas & Power Consulting

Eric Eyberg is our Global Head of Gas & Power for CI Consulting.

Eric leads an expert team of 50 consultants with his results-driven approach and big picture thinking and regularly delivers keynote speeches and moderates dialogues and roundtables with the industry’s foremost leaders.

Eric is a force for growth and has led more than 200 global engagements partnering with C-level executives in the gas and power industry and government officials, pioneering innovative solutions across commercial advisory, strategy and policy, transaction support, and low carbon offerings. He has directed >US$75 billion in successful gas and power deals.

Before joining S&P, Eric held consulting and commercial industry roles at Wood Mackenzie, McKinsey & Co., and Calpine Energy Services and has an INSEAD MBA.