Preston Cody

Global Head, Upstream and Energy Analytics

Preston leads a team of over 40 consultants and is committed to maximizing success for his clients by empowering them to unlock valuable opportunities using data-driven insight.

By combining his commercial acumen with data science and technology, Preston champions a collaborative approach to solving complex strategic investment portfolio decisions. Adept at breaking problems into their analytical components, Preston helps his clients explore the trade-offs between value and risk. Committed to helping clients achieve sustainable growth, Preston believes technology is a major driver of transformation.

Preston has a BA in Economics and certificates in Finance, Applications of Computing from Princeton University, as well as an MBA from the University of Texas (McCombs).