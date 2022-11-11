Skip to Content Skip to Menu Skip to Footer

Commodity Insights

Preston Cody

Global Head, Upstream and Energy Analytics

Preston Cody is our Global Head of Upstream and Energy Analytics Consulting.

Preston leads a team of over 40 consultants and is committed to maximizing success for his clients by empowering them to unlock valuable opportunities using data-driven insight.  

By combining his commercial acumen with data science and technology, Preston champions a collaborative approach to solving complex strategic investment portfolio decisions. Adept at breaking problems into their analytical components, Preston helps his clients explore the trade-offs between value and risk. Committed to helping clients achieve sustainable growth, Preston believes technology is a major driver of transformation.

Preston has a BA in Economics and certificates in Finance, Applications of Computing from Princeton University, as well as an MBA from the University of Texas (McCombs).