S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Commodity Insights
Global Head, Upstream and Energy Analytics
Preston Cody is our Global Head of Upstream and Energy Analytics Consulting.
Preston leads a team of over 40 consultants and is committed to maximizing success for his clients by empowering them to unlock valuable opportunities using data-driven insight.
By combining his commercial acumen with data science and technology, Preston champions a collaborative approach to solving complex strategic investment portfolio decisions. Adept at breaking problems into their analytical components, Preston helps his clients explore the trade-offs between value and risk. Committed to helping clients achieve sustainable growth, Preston believes technology is a major driver of transformation.
Preston has a BA in Economics and certificates in Finance, Applications of Computing from Princeton University, as well as an MBA from the University of Texas (McCombs).