Partner - Global Head of Pricing, Valuations & Reference Data

Gianluca leads all S&P Global Market Intelligence business activities related to fixed income pricing and reference data, private asset valuations and cross-asset OTC derivatives valuations. He joined S&P Global in 2010 as head of Solutions, and subsequently worked in a variety of different roles and strategic initiatives, including running the derivatives valuation business until 2018. He brings over 20 years of experience in the financial information industry across several functions, including product management, development and sales. Prior to S&P Global, he worked at Bloomberg where he set up and globally expanded Bloomberg Solutions, the division responsible for reference data and valuations services.

Gianluca started his career as an electronic engineer in Bologna, Italy before moving to London, UK in 1995.