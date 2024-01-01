Prakhar Arora

Emissions Researcher

Prakhar is a research analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights, specializing in upstream emissions research for the S&P Global Vantage product

Prakhar works on emissions quantification, data quality and insights for the Africa region.

Before joining S&P Global, Prakhar contributed to technology evaluation and policy development at Preem in Sweden. He also worked at Shell in the US and India on technology development for biofuels.

Prakhar holds a BS-MS in Chemistry from IISER Pune, India and a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden.